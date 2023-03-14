Oscar Isaac in talks to play writer Kurt Vonnegut in All Quiet On the Western Front director's new Amazon series

Oscar Isaac has reportedly signed his next project. The Golden Globe awardee will now portray noted author Kurt Vonnegut in a series that is being backed by Amazon and Robert Downey Jr.’s banner. Isaac might also executive produce the crime thriller via his Mad Gene Media.

The 8-episode-long show, titled Helltown, will be taken from Casey Sherman’s eponymous book and will be directed by Ed Berger, known for the Academy Award-winning film, All Quiet on the Western Front (2022). The Swiss filmmaker is also set to executive produce Helltown.

Mohamad El Masri of Severance fame will adapt the book for the series and serve as the showrunner and executive producer. Reports state that each episode will last an hour.

Helltown is Isaac’s fourth TV project as the main character after Show Me a Hero (2015), Scenes from a Marriage (2021), and Marvel’s Moon Knight (2022). All his outings on the small screen have been successful and have earned him widespread acclaim.

Oscar Isaac's forthcoming series will be set in the late 1960s

Helltown, the book, was published last year with the tagline: “Before Charles Manson, there was Tony Costa―the serial killer of Cape Cod.”

The nonfiction book chronicles the 1969 era, when the hippie scene was lively in Provincetown, Massachusetts.

The synopsis for the show, released by Amazon, reads:

“In 1969, Kurt Vonnegut was a struggling novelist and car salesman living life with his wife and five children on Cape Cod. When two women disappear and are later discovered murdered underneath the sand dunes on the outskirts of Provincetown, Kurt becomes obsessed and embroiled in the chilling hunt for a serial killer and forms a dangerous bond with the prime suspect.”

Given Oscar Isaac’s expertise in showcasing a wide range of emotions on celluloid, choosing him to lead Helltown seems quite apt.

The team of executive producers includes Team Downey (Downey Jr. and Susan Downey's film company), Amanda Burrell, Isaac and Gena Konstantinakos’ Mad Gene, and Sherman. The series will be bankrolled by Team Downey, Mad Gene, and Amazon Studios.

Upcoming projects of Oscar Isaac

Oscar Isaac was last seen in Big Gold Brick, co-starring Emory Cohen, Andy Garcia, Megan Fox, and Lucy Hale, among others. The film was released in February 2022.

Last year was a busy time for Isaac since he was the titular character of Moon Knight. The six-episode-long TV miniseries received positive feedback, with most of the praise directed toward Isaac’s execution. Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke played antagonist Arthur Harrow.

Helltown aside, Isaac also has Marvel’s animated feature Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in the pipeline. The Guatemalan-born American actor will be heard as Miguel O'Hara or Spider-Man 2099 in the superhero flick. Across the Spider-Verse, currently in the production stage, will be released on June 2, 2023.

