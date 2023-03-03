Convicted murderer Joshua Wade, who previously pleaded guilty to the killings of Della Brown and Mindy Schloss, confessed to having killed three other men in the 90s and early 2000. These men include John Michael Martin, Henry Ongtowasruk, and an unidentified man.

In 2014, Joshua Wade attempted to broker a deal with prosecutors in exchange for being moved to a federal facility by confessing to the three murders. His confession comes four years after he was given a 99-year prison term and additional time in federal prison. However, there have been no updates on the cases after the initial comments from authorities who stated that the investigation was open into the three murders.

Joshua Wade confessed to three additional killings in an attempt to strike a deal with authorities

In 2014, more than four years after he was sentenced to prison for the killings of Mindy Schloss and Della Brown, Joshua Wade confessed to murdering Henry Ongtowasruk, 30, in 1999 and John Michael Martin, 38, in 1994, both of whom were mentally ill when Wade was 14 years old. He also admitted to killing an unidentified man the same night he killed Brown in 2000.

John Michael Martin in 1994

Martin, 38, reportedly died from a single gunshot wound and was discovered by police in May 1994, near a cycling track that follows Northern Lights Boulevard. He was slain shortly after leaving a local Village Inn restaurant.

Reports state that Martin frequented the Village Inn for at least five years. He routinely came in during the day and night to meet friends for coffee. There was no sign that he or anybody around him was upset the night of the murder and left to walk home sometime around 2.30 am. However, he was found dead 30 minutes later.

The victim's sister claimed that he was a jobless schizophrenic. His case remained cold for years after detectives exhausted all leads until Wade's confession.

Henry Ongtowasruk in 1999

According to a Daily News report, Ongtowasruk's body was found in Room number 221 of the Alaska Budget Motel in Fairview in December 1999 by a maintenance worker. The medical examiner later confirmed that the victim had been dead for two days at the time of the discovery.

He was reportedly staying at the motel at East Fourth Avenue and Gambell Street for a while at the time of the murder and was paying a weekly rent of $194 weekly rent which was covered by the state. He also had a mental health case manager.

Della Brown and the unidentified man in 2000

According to his claims, Joshua Wade had already killed Martin and Ongtowasruk when he first came across Della Brown in 2000 at the age of 19.

Reports state that Wade was traveling through Spenard with friends when he first saw her and returned afterward to rob her. However, he ended up killing her after hitting her in the head with a rock. The then-19-year-old dumped her half-naked body in a shed full of junk. Brown was allegedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time.

Wade admitted to killing his fourth victim, an unidentified man, on the same night he murdered Brown. He claimed that the victim was present when he killed Brown in the Spenard shed. He then knocked him unconscious and placed him in the trunk of his car.

In his confession, Joshua Wade claimed that he then "drove out to the Valley, found a spot, took the guy out, took his clothes off and shot him in the head two times with a shotgun," further adding that "it didn't really bother" him.

In 2003, Wade was tried in Brown's murder but was acquitted of murder, s*xual assault, and robbery charges. He was only convicted on one charge of tampering with evidence and was given a six-and-a-half-year prison term.

Mindy Schloss in 2007

In 2007, Joshua Wade, who was only released from prison on probation, moved into a house next door to Mindy Schloss, a 52-year-old public health nurse, in Anchorage.

One day in early August, he reportedly broke into Schloss' house to rob her after getting angry about being broke and having difficulty at work. He tied her up with zip ties, took her ATM card and PIN information from her, and then shoved her in the car while she was still alive, wearing only a bathrobe.

Wade then took her to the woods before shooting her in the back of the head with a .45 caliber Glock after traveling more than an hour north of Anchorage to a rural cul-de-sac. He then burned her body once she was dead.

After his confessions, 34-year-old Joshua Wade was moved to a federal penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana, after serving the initial years of his lengthy sentence at Spring Creek Correctional Facility in Seward in February.

