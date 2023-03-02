Mindy Schloss, an Anchorage, Alaska-based public health nurse who worked in the city of Fairbanks, went missing from her home in August 2007. Her decomposing remains were found over a month later in a wooded area, after which an autopsy confirmed that she was fatally shot in the head.

A subsequent investigation led authorities to one of her neighbors, Joshua "Josh" Wade, an ex-convict with a criminal history. Detectives would later find that Schloss was not the suspect's first victim and that they might have a potential serial killer on their hands.

A Time to Kill on ID is slated to revisit Mindy Schloss' case in an upcoming episode, titled Scent of a Killer, this Thursday, March 2, 2023.

"After a public health nurse vanishes without a trace, Anchorage, Alaska, investigators get a major break from her terrified neighbor; the race is on to recover evidence before it disappears under Alaska's winter snow."

The episode will air on the channel at 9 pm ET.

Authorities found Mindy Schloss' house in complete disarray after she disappeared

Public health nurse Mindy Schloss, 52, was working in an underprivileged community in Alaska as a psychiatric nurse practitioner when she went missing in August 2007. She was residing in Anchorage and taking shifts in Fairbanks. One of Schloss' friends called the Anchorage police department on August 7 when she failed to show up for work.

When police arrived at her residence to conduct an investigation, they discovered one of Schloss' friends who was house-sitting. The friend claimed that the house was in complete disarray and "just not in a state Mindy would have left when she went to work."

Her car was also missing from the house, something her friend claimed Schloss would never do since parking was too costly at the airport.

Detectives suspected foul play, initially suspecting her long-term boyfriend, Robert Conway. He was soon dismissed as a suspect after he provided a solid alibi. They also spoke to Mindy Schloss' neighbors and learned that she had frequent run-ins with her direct next-door neighbors, who held a reputation for being rowdy and throwing loud parties.

Moreover, her bank account showed activity after she was last seen alive on August 3. Authorities discovered that two $500 cash withdrawals had been made and while examining CCTV footage from the ATMs, found that a mysterious man had been making the transactions.

Schloss' car was also spotted at the airport, which was then sent in for DNA testing.

Mindy Schloss' body was found in a wooded area, leading to the arrest and conviction of Joshua Wade

One of Mindy Schloss' neighbors eventually came forth, informing detectives about another neighbor named Joshua Wade who had been acting suspiciously during the missing person's investigation.

Wade was once accused of murdering a 33-year-old woman named Della Brown who was bludgeoned to death in 2000. But the accused was acquitted of the murder charge back then.

According to an Oxygen report, FBI agent Jolene Goeden stated:

"Anyone who was in law enforcement up here at the time knew his name."

But on September 13, 2007, a municipal worker doing site surveying work in the woods came across a decomposing body in the woods near Knik Goose Bay Road, about five miles from Wasilla, Alaska, and was later positively identified as 52-year-old Schloss.

She was shot in the back of the head and her body was partially burned. Other signs showed that she was gagged and bound with zip ties.

DNA results from Schloss' car came in and were a match to Wade's. His phone was also recovered and consisted of a picture of a gun similar to the one used to kill the victim.

Wade was charged with multiple state and federal charges, like carjacking, theft, and bank fraud, and eventually entered a plea deal to avoid the death sentence. He also confessed to the murder of Della Brown.

Sources state that Joshua Wade later admitted to the killing of three other men.

ID's A Time to Kill airs this Thursday, March 2, 2023.

