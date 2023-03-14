"That's literally just a bedsheet": Florence Pugh's Oscar 2023 dress sparks hilarious memes

Florence Pugh, aka Miss Flo, stepped onto the 2023 Oscars red carpet on March 12, 2023, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. She rolled up in a Valentino oversized off-the-shoulder cape top, paired with black shorts.
However, the look was not appreciated by fans and instead sparked hilarious memes and comments on the internet.
Based on its volume and color, Florence Pugh's oversized cape top was compared to bedsheets and curtains on the internet by netizens.
Fans' hilarious reaction to Florence Pugh's Oscar 2023 Valentino dress as they compare it with bedsheets and curtains
The Don't Worry Darling actress arrived at the 2023 Oscars in a draped grayish-beige off-the-shoulder cape top.
The look was oversized and featured dramatic details, including a long train, poof sleeves, and more.
However, fans of Florence felt that the dress looked like a bedsheet rather than a red carpet outfit, and they immediately took to Twitter to give their honest yet hilarious opinions.
While fans made fun of Florence's dress, they constantly made sure to give her love as well, as they complemented her with "hot" and "Chic" tags.
The Midsommar star arrived on the Oscars red carpet in a pair of shorts and a dramatic cape with poofy sleeves. In an interview with E! Live From the Red Carpet, Florence Pugh described her outfit as:
“A bit of romantic. A bit of punk. I’m wearing some shorts. I’m doing it.”
To accompany her look, the actress wore matching black platform heels and jewelry from Tiffany & Co., including a structural diamond necklace, pink tourmaline drop earrings, and two Tiffany Soleste rings.
To finish off her look, the Don't Worry Darling star styled her hair into a bun with baby bangs and a little black bow. Pugh's signature sternum piercing added a personal touch to the look.
Fans reacting to Pugh and Andrew Garfield presenting the award on stage
Florence Pugh wasn't nominated for any awards at the 95th annual Academy event. She was seen presenting the award with former Spider-Man and beloved actor Andrew Garfield. The duo's presence on the stage was highly appreciated by fans.
The duo's presence with each other as presenters for the Best Original Screenplay award, which was won by Everything Everywhere All at Once, was highly appreciated by fans. The duo's chemistry, according to the fans was visible clearly.
Netizens were quick to react to duo and immediately demanded for them to be cast in a movie together.