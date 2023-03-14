"That's literally just a bedsheet": Florence Pugh's Oscar 2023 dress sparks hilarious memes

Florence Pugh, aka Miss Flo, stepped onto the 2023 Oscars red carpet on March 12, 2023, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. She rolled up in a Valentino oversized off-the-shoulder cape top, paired with black shorts.

However, the look was not appreciated by fans and instead sparked hilarious memes and comments on the internet.

Based on its volume and color, Florence Pugh's oversized cape top was compared to bedsheets and curtains on the internet by netizens.

Fans' hilarious reaction to Florence Pugh's Oscar 2023 Valentino dress as they compare it with bedsheets and curtains

andrea @andreaonhbo she put on a wrinkled bedsheet and called it a day i’m crying she put on a wrinkled bedsheet and called it a day i’m crying https://t.co/nlXZOWJm9O

The Don't Worry Darling actress arrived at the 2023 Oscars in a draped grayish-beige off-the-shoulder cape top.

The look was oversized and featured dramatic details, including a long train, poof sleeves, and more.

However, fans of Florence felt that the dress looked like a bedsheet rather than a red carpet outfit, and they immediately took to Twitter to give their honest yet hilarious opinions.

pelen 🏎️ @pelensucks don’t know why she’s wearing a holiday inn bedsheet as a dress but i digress don’t know why she’s wearing a holiday inn bedsheet as a dress but i digress

Istiaq Partho @Parthoo09 She looks like she forgot the oscars today and didnt make a dress so she just wore her bedsheet instead She looks like she forgot the oscars today and didnt make a dress so she just wore her bedsheet instead https://t.co/yXJxyeLNDX

everything eli all at once @elibdot mostly satisfied with the oscars this year but WHO told florence pugh to wear that literal bedsheet ?? mostly satisfied with the oscars this year but WHO told florence pugh to wear that literal bedsheet ??

Theo Germaine 🤖 @TheoGermaine Florence Pugh looks so hot in that fancy bedsheet 🥵 Florence Pugh looks so hot in that fancy bedsheet 🥵

sabrina @sabrinamae_21 florence is giving chic bedsheet superhero and i’m on my knees florence is giving chic bedsheet superhero and i’m on my knees

While fans made fun of Florence's dress, they constantly made sure to give her love as well, as they complemented her with "hot" and "Chic" tags.

The Midsommar star arrived on the Oscars red carpet in a pair of shorts and a dramatic cape with poofy sleeves. In an interview with E! Live From the Red Carpet, Florence Pugh described her outfit as:

“A bit of romantic. A bit of punk. I’m wearing some shorts. I’m doing it.”

To accompany her look, the actress wore matching black platform heels and jewelry from Tiffany & Co., including a structural diamond necklace, pink tourmaline drop earrings, and two Tiffany Soleste rings.

To finish off her look, the Don't Worry Darling star styled her hair into a bun with baby bangs and a little black bow. Pugh's signature sternum piercing added a personal touch to the look.

Fans reacting to Pugh and Andrew Garfield presenting the award on stage

Florence Pugh wasn't nominated for any awards at the 95th annual Academy event. She was seen presenting the award with former Spider-Man and beloved actor Andrew Garfield. The duo's presence on the stage was highly appreciated by fans.

I’m not the werewolf @PadaleckixSofer #Oscars Andrew Garfield making sure Florence Pugh is still holding on to him is so true of him Andrew Garfield making sure Florence Pugh is still holding on to him is so true of him ✨ #Oscars https://t.co/MqAJlhLvAa

mia 💌 @miasrantaccount florence pugh and andrew garfield at the oscars last night screamed bi panic!!!!! florence pugh and andrew garfield at the oscars last night screamed bi panic!!!!! https://t.co/OJsuekbxCC

ALLY IS DEAD @adrienskwami okay but im LIVING for florence pugh and andrew garfield at the oscars LIKE CAST THEM IN A MOVIE TOGETHER okay but im LIVING for florence pugh and andrew garfield at the oscars LIKE CAST THEM IN A MOVIE TOGETHER https://t.co/48e9GM43A0

fry @eatingurputhay whoever assigned andrew garfield and florence pugh together at the oscar’s knew who they were catering too. whoever assigned andrew garfield and florence pugh together at the oscar’s knew who they were catering too.

Reilly Vore @reillymvore I’d like to personally thank whoever decided that Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield were going to present together at the Oscars. I’d like to personally thank whoever decided that Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield were going to present together at the Oscars.

lauren garafano✨ @laurengarafano whoever decided to pair up florence pugh and andrew garfield deserves to win their own award tonight #Oscars whoever decided to pair up florence pugh and andrew garfield deserves to win their own award tonight #Oscars https://t.co/prstnr0eKE

My nights been made… #Oscars Florence Pugh AND Andrew Garfield?!?!My nights been made… Florence Pugh AND Andrew Garfield?!?! My nights been made… 😭#Oscars https://t.co/I1PbSi5JiW

🎀minerva🎀 @BeaVolina please give us a movie with Andrew Gafield and #FlorencePugh beacuse after last night I need it! #Oscars please give us a movie with Andrew Gafield and #FlorencePugh beacuse after last night I need it! #Oscars https://t.co/JEEAh3Q8ID

becca 📀 @bIoomyoongi cannot think of something more pleasing to me personally than andrew garfield and florence pugh presenting the daniels with the best original screenplay oscar for eeaao cannot think of something more pleasing to me personally than andrew garfield and florence pugh presenting the daniels with the best original screenplay oscar for eeaao

The duo's presence with each other as presenters for the Best Original Screenplay award, which was won by Everything Everywhere All at Once, was highly appreciated by fans. The duo's chemistry, according to the fans was visible clearly.

Netizens were quick to react to duo and immediately demanded for them to be cast in a movie together.

