How did Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin meet? Relationship explored as source claims couple got engaged after five years together

American actor Dylan Sprouse is reportedly engaged to his longtime girlfriend, model Barbara Palvin.

As per Entertainment Tonight, the 30-year-old Suite Life of Zack & Cody star recently popped the big question to the 29-year-old model and the duo are very happy together. The source revealing the news said:

“Dylan and Barbara are engaged. They have been showing off her ring to people and are so happy. They’re always very in love with one another and by each other’s sides, but they’re even happier than usual. They can't wait to start this new chapter together."

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara previously sparked engagement rumors in early March when they were spotted together attending the Mammoth Film Festival and the Hungarian model had a ring on her finger.

At the time, however, reps for the stars did not confirm the news.

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin met at a party

Dylan Sprouse first crossed paths with Barbara Palvin in 2017 at a party. After the party, he reportedly left his number in her DMs.

While recounting the same to W Magazine in 2019, Sprouse said:

"She followed me, so I was like, I guess I'll give her something. And I slid into her DMs. I was like, 'Hey, I don't know if you're in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here's my number.' And she didn't message me for six months."

For their first date, Barbara Palvin flew to China to meet the Suite Life of Zack and Cody star. Sprouse was in China for a six-month shoot when Barbara finally texted him. She told People Magazine:

"I kind of flew to China to see him after talking for three months."

Palvin stated that she had originally been scheduled to work in China but that the job was postponed. She reportedly asked Sprouse if it was weird that she still wanted to visit China and see him, and he said: "Please come."

Barbara revealed that Dylan had asked to be exclusive but at the time she told him that she wanted to know him better. However, she eventually did agree:

"And then I was like, 'OK, let's do it.' … I just sat down, took a deep breath, and I'm like, 'What am I waiting for? There's no other guy I would love more than I love him, and he's got everything that I need.'"

The duo officially began dating in June 2018 and made their relationship Instagram official on Dylan's birthday in 2018.

Barbara posted a picture of herself with Dylan Sprouse and called him the "biggest present" of all.

Since then, the couple has appeared on several red carpet events together. In an interview with Vogue Australia, Palvin called Sprouse the "perfect guy."

"It's not normal for me to have a boyfriend. I was single for six years. It did pay off, I feel like I found the perfect guy. He's very kind and gentle. … That's what I do on my day off: I spend it with the people I love and I'm very much in love right now."

The duo moved in together in January 2019 in Brooklyn, New York.

Since then, Dylan Sprouse and Barbara have attended several star-studded events like the Oscars afterparty, and even a Victoria's Secret show. They have now become a fan-favorite couple.

