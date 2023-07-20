Keanu Reeves’ Dogstar 2023 tour: How to buy tickets, dates, venues, and more

Dogstar, the rock trio featuring Bret Domrose, Rob Mailhouse, and Keanu Reeves, has made a long-awaited comeback with its first new song in over two decades, titled Everything Turns Around. This upbeat track serves as the lead single from the band's newly announced album, Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees. The band expressed its excitement about a reintroduction to fans through this song, describing it as a fun summer tune with an uplifting message.

Adding to the excitement, Dogstar has also revealed plans for an extensive tour that will take them through North America and Japan, starting in August 2023. This tour marks the band's first live performance in years, with fans eagerly awaiting Dogstar's new music.

The band's reunion journey began in May 2023 at BottleRock Napa Valley, followed by a show at West Hollywood's Roxy Theatre in July 2023.

The General on-sale for the tour will begin on July 21 at 10:00 am ET via Dogstar’s official website. However, fans are recommended to check their tickets according to their venues, as the dates for the respective can be different.

Dogstar’s tour will begin in Hermosa Beach and end in Nashville

Dogstar will kick off the months-long scheduled tour with its Hermosa Beach concert, scheduled to take place on August 10, 2023. After performing in various cities across America, the band will finally wrap up its tour in Nashville on December 20, 2023.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

August 10, 2023 – Hermosa Beach, CA -- Saint Rocke

August 11, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ -- Crescent Ballroom

August 12, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV -- Brooklyn Bowl

August 15, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT -- The Complex

August 17, 2023 – Denver, CO -- Marquis Theatre

August 18, 2023 – Boulder, CO -- The Fox Theatre

August 19, 2023 – Aspen, CO -- Belly Up

August 22, 2023 – Napa, CA -- Uptown Theatre

August 23, 2023 – Menlo Park, CA -- The Guild Theatre

August 24, 2023 – San Luis Obispo, CA -- Fremont Theater

August 26, 2023 – Ventura, CA -- Ventura Music Hall

August 27, 2023 – Solana Beach, CA -- Belly Up

August 28, 2023 – Santa Ana, CA -- The Observatory

September 05, 2023 – Osaka, JP -- Zepp Namba

September 06, 2023 – Yokohama, JP -- KT Zepp

September 07, 2023 – Yokohama, JP -- KT Zepp

November 30, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA -- Troubadour

December 03, 2023 – San Francisco, CA -- The Great American Music Hall

December 05, 2023 – Sacramento, CA -- Crest Theatre

December 07, 2023 – Chicago, IL -- Thalia Hall

December 08, 2023 – Detroit, MI -- The Majestic Theatre

December 09, 2023 – Toronto, ON -- Lee’s Palace

December 11, 2023 – Brooklyn, NY -- Music Hall of Williamsburg

December 12, 2023 – Boston, MA -- Paradise Rock Club

December 14, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA -- Underground Arts

December 15, 2023 – Washington, DC -- The Howard Theatre

December 16, 2023 – Norfolk, VA -- The NorVa

December 18, 2023 – Charlotte, NC -- The Underground

December 19, 2023 – Atlanta, GA -- Center Stage

December 20, 2023 – Nashville, TN -- Brooklyn Bowl

Dogstar is a rock band formed in 1991 and disbanded in 2002

Dogstar was an alternative rock band formed in Los Angeles, California, in 1991. The band gained attention due to its bassist, Hollywood superstar Keanu Reeves. Alongside Reeves, the band consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Bret Domrose and drummer Robert Mailhouse. They sought recognition for their music rather than relying solely on Reeves' celebrity status.

Drawing influence from bands like R.E.M., U2, and The Pixies, Dogstar blended alternative rock, post-grunge, and some alternative metal elements into their sound. In 1996, they released their debut album, Our Little Visionary, which received mixed reviews from critics. The album featured tracks like Rain, Superstar, and Bleeding Soul.

The band's second album, Happy Ending, was released in 1999. It showcased some growth and experimentation in their music, delving into more refined songwriting and musicianship. Notable tracks from this album included Cornerstore, Enemy, and And I Pray.

Dogstar's final album, Quattro Formaggi, was released in 2000, which saw the band taking more risks and incorporating diverse styles, including elements of funk and blues. Although not as commercially successful as their previous works, Quattro Formaggi received positive reviews from some critics.

Throughout their career, the band toured extensively, including international performances. However, due to Keanu Reeves' acting commitments, the band faced limitations in their ability to tour consistently. Eventually, after several years of activity, Dogstar disbanded in 2002 after their last performance.

Despite not achieving massive mainstream success, the band remains an interesting example of an actor successfully pursuing a passion for music alongside their acting career.