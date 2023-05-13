U2 Sphere Tour: Dates, tickets and all you need to know

U2 has announced a new tour, U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere. The tour will take place at the Sphere at The Venetian in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will feature a performance of the band's classic album, Achtung Baby.

Achtung Baby was released in 1991 and was a critical and commercial success. The album spawned the hit singles The Fly, One, and With Or Without You.

This will be U2's first live tour in four years. The band last toured in support of their album, Songs of Experience, in 2017.

For the newly added dates, verified fan on-sale will begin on May 18, and the general public on-sale will begin on May 19 via Ticketmaster, while registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on May 15. Presales are currently underway for U2 subscribers. Tickets for the previously announced shows are also now available on TicketMaster.

The U2's Live tour will begin on September 29 and end on December 16

The following are the complete dates of the tour:

September 29, 2023 - Sphere, Las Vegas, NV

September 30, 2023 - Sphere, Las Vegas, NV

October 5, 2023 - Sphere, Las Vegas, NV

October 7, 2023 - Sphere, Las Vegas, NV

October 8, 2023 - Sphere, Las Vegas, NV

October 11, 2023 - Sphere, Las Vegas, NV

October 13, 2023 - Sphere, Las Vegas, NV

October 14, 2023 - Sphere, Las Vegas, NV

October 18, 2023 - Sphere, Las Vegas, NV

October 20, 2023 - Sphere, Las Vegas, NV

October 21, 2023 - Sphere, Las Vegas, NV

October 25, 2023 - Sphere, Las Vegas, NV

October 27, 2023 - Sphere, Las Vegas, NV

October 28, 2023 - Sphere, Las Vegas, NV

November 1, 2023 - Sphere, Las Vegas, NV

November 3, 2023 - Sphere, Las Vegas, NV

November 4, 2023 - Sphere, Las Vegas, NV

Newly Added Dates :

December 1, 2023 - Sphere, Las Vegas, NV

December 2, 2023 - Sphere, Las Vegas, NV

December 6, 2023 - Sphere, Las Vegas, NV

December 8, 2023 - Sphere, Las Vegas, NV

December 9, 2023 - Sphere, Las Vegas, NV

December 13, 2023 - Sphere, Las Vegas, NV

December 15, 2023 - Sphere, Las Vegas, NV

December 16, 2023 - Sphere, Las Vegas, NV

U2 has sold over 150 million records worldwide and won 22 Grammy Awards

U2 is an Irish rock band from Dublin, formed in 1976. The group consists of Bono (lead vocals and rhythm guitar), the Edge (lead guitar, keyboards, and backing vocals), Adam Clayton (bass guitar), and Larry Mullen Jr. (drums and percussion).

They have released 15 studio albums and are one of the world's best-selling music artists, having sold an estimated 150–170 million records worldwide.

Their debut album, Boy, was released in 1980. It was a commercial success in Ireland and the United Kingdom, and it helped to establish the band as a rising force in the rock music scene. Their second album, October, was released in 1981. It was a darker and more introspective album than Boy, and it reflected the band's growing interest in political and social issues.

They have won 22 Grammy Awards, more than any other band, and in 2005, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility. Rolling Stone ranked U2 at number 22 on its list of the "100 Greatest Artists of All Time".

