Dexys UK and Ireland Tour 2023: Tickets, presales, dates, venues and more

Legendary British band Dexys have thrilled their fans with the announcement of their upcoming tour, The Feminine Divine Live!, set to take place in September 2023 across the UK and Ireland. The tour will see the band perform their highly-anticipated new album, The Feminine Divine, followed by a selection of classic hits.

The news of the tour follows the band's announcement of their new album, which has been eagerly awaited by fans around the world.

The UK and Ireland pre-sale starts on April 14, 2023, at 10 am local time, and the general public sale will start on the same date on April 14 after presales ends via TicketMaster.

Dexys' 2023 tour will begin in York and end in Dublin

Dexys' tour will kick off with their concert in York, which is scheduled to take place on September 5, 2023. After visiting several cities, the band will finally wrap up their tour with a concert in Dublin on September 25, 2023.

The following are the complete details with the dates and venues for the tour:

September 5, 2023: York, Barbican

September 7, 2023: Liverpool, Philharmonic

September 8, 2023: Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

September 10, 2023: Newcastle, O2 City Hall

September 11, 2023: Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

September 13, 2023: Cardiff, St David’s Hall

September 14, 2023: Ipswich, Regent Theatre

September 16, 2023: Wolverhampton, The Halls

September 17, 2023: Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

September 19, 2023: Brighton, Dome

September 20, 2023: London, Palladium

September 22, 2023: Bath, Forum

September 25, 2023: Dublin, 3 Olympia Theatre

Dexys is a British pop band formed in 1978 in Birmingham

Dexys, formerly known as Dexys Midnight Runners, is a British pop band formed in 1978 in Birmingham, England. The band was founded by Kevin Rowland, and its initial line-up included Kevin "Al" Archer, "Big" Jim Paterson, Geoff "JB" Blythe, Steve "Babyface" Spooner, Pete Saunders, Pete Williams and John Jay. The band's name was derived from the drug Dexedrine, which was used by some members of the group.

They are best known for their hit single Come On Eileen, which topped the charts in the UK and the US in 1982. The band's music is a fusion of soul, pop, and Celtic folk music, with a distinctive sound that is often described as Celtic soul. Their early music drew inspiration from Northern soul, which was popular in the UK in the 1970s.

The band released their debut album, Searching for the Young Soul Rebels, in 1980, which received critical acclaim and established the band as one of the most promising new acts in the UK. The album featured the hit singles Geno and There, There, My Dear, both of which reached the top 10 in the UK charts.

Dexys went through several line-up changes over the years, and Kevin Rowland was the only constant member of the group. The band released several more albums throughout 1980s, including Too-Rye-Ay, which included the hit single Come On Eileen. The song topped the charts in the UK and the US and won the band a Brit Award for Best Single in 1983.

They continued to release music throughout 1990s and 2000s, and their most recent album, Let the Record Show: Dexys Do Irish and Country Soul, was released in 2016. The band has won several awards and accolades over the years, including a Brit Award, an Ivor Novello Award, and a Q Award.

In addition to their commercial success, Dexys have been praised for their innovative approach to music and their ability to blend different genres and styles. The band's music has influenced many artists over the years, and they continue to be recognized as one of the most important and influential bands of the 1980s.

Poll : 0 votes