“Made me laugh so hard”: Sam Smith BRIT Awards outfit sparks memefest online

English singer Sam Smith sparked a memefest online for their appearance at the 2023 BRIT Awards held on February 11.

The 30-year-old star walked down the red carpet for the annual awards dressed in an all-black latex suit that featured outwardly pointed thighs and high pointed shoulders, both inflated, and custom-made by fashion label Harri.

To complete the look, they wore shiny gloves, high-heeled boots, and a pearl earring and a stud on each ear.

The intricate design resembled a couture interpretation of a balloon animal with a puffy chest, shoulders, and thighs.

"Rotisserie chicken": Twitter reactions to Sam Smith's BRIT Awards outfit

As Sam Smith's outfit from the BRITs 2023 went viral, netizens came up with some hilarious reactions. Several users compared his attire to an inflated black dog balloon and shared gifs bursting it with a pin.

Others could not believe what he wore for the award ceremony and compared the pointy shoulders and outwardly wide thighs to a Rotisserie chicken.

#BritAwards #Brits Sam Smith at the end of the night attempting to get out of his outfit: #Brits 2023 Sam Smith at the end of the night attempting to get out of his outfit: #BritAwards #Brits #Brits2023 https://t.co/bjZbj5fH8k

soph @sophsudss Can someone tell Sam Smith that their outfit isn’t it #BRITs Can someone tell Sam Smith that their outfit isn’t it #BRITs https://t.co/E63guYx3wN

#Brits2023 #BRITs #SamSmith Sam Smith currently trying desperately trying to remove this outfit before he becomes the fourth balloon shot down by the US Air Force this week... Sam Smith currently trying desperately trying to remove this outfit before he becomes the fourth balloon shot down by the US Air Force this week...#Brits2023 #BRITs #SamSmith https://t.co/a5BIaUKbi1

Millie @MillieARuss Sam Smith’s outfit at the #BRITs is the same shape as a rotisserie chicken… Sam Smith’s outfit at the #BRITs is the same shape as a rotisserie chicken… https://t.co/Q0Vvg1NlxQ

Jen @JenG1210 I knew Sam Smiths outfit reminded me of something else #BRITs I knew Sam Smiths outfit reminded me of something else #BRITs https://t.co/hiRXIDhQjZ

Sam Smith got several hate comments after Unholy performance at Grammy Awards 2023

While speaking with WWD, outfit designer Harri addressed the "hate comments" Sam Smith received on social media after their recent Unholy performance at the Grammy Awards 2023, and explained how that played a role in their outfit selection.

"Sam was having a lot of hate comments recently after Unholy about [their] body image. This is my take on celebrating [their] natural form and the beauty of being one's self. I wanted to create an image which people have never seen Sam in."

For the recent award ceremony, Smith and Kim Petras performed their song Unholy, which was visually different from the devilish bondage attire they had chosen for the 2023 Grammys. The duo were nominated for their song in the Best Pop/R&B Act but lost it to Harry Styles.

They, however, bagged a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Unholy, which made Petras the first trans woman to win the award and Smith the first non-binary person to do so.

While speaking to The Sunday Times, Smith talked about experiencing body dysmorphia and how they overcame it through their music.

Stating that they "get closer" to who they are with each album, Smith said that their fourth album, Gloria, is inspired by the "feminine" side in them.

"I'm happier in my own skin on Gloria. I feel liberated, released from pressures I felt when I was young. My mum says that, as I've got older, I've stopped caring what people think as much. She tends to be right."

The Brit Awards became gender-neutral in 2021 in an effort to be more inclusive, and although Adele won the award last year, the nominees for 2023 were largely seen as a setback.

Despite their popularity in 2022, female musicians such Charlie XCX, Florence and The Machine, and Mabel were overlooked for the award for Best Artist this year.

