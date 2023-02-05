Grammy Awards: 5 most shocking snubs of all time

With the Grammy Awards just around the corner, there is a lot of speculation about who will win the prestigious award this year. Every year, in addition to a slew of impressive victories and moving speeches, we see instances where iconic albums and singers are mysteriously overlooked.

Often, the award ceremony bestows the highest honors on artists whom people believe do not deserve them, completely ignoring some more deserving artists and their work. This has earned the award show another nickname, the "Scammys."

With the 65th installment of the Grammy Awards coming up this Sunday, February 5, we are indeed excited to see if the decisions live up to the expectations of music enthusiasts and experts. Or whether the award ceremony will make some major gaffes this year as well.

5 Grammy Awards snubs that shocked people

Before we see what this year's Grammy Awards are up to, here is a list of 5 most shocking Grammy Awards snubs of all time.

1) BTS

𝓣𝓪𝓷𝓲𝓼𝓱𝓪 @thiccckookie97 #scammys

They don’t need the Grammys, the Grammys need them… Still and will alway be proud of their achievements #BTS They don’t need the Grammys, the Grammys need them… #army Still and will alway be proud of their achievements #BTS #scammys They don’t need the Grammys, the Grammys need them… #army https://t.co/QJjjM87HeD

With K-pop emerging as one of the most popular music styles and genres in recent years, and BTS leading with some big hits, the BTS army was expecting the boy band to win a Grammy at last year's Grammy Awards. The band was nominated for a second time at the Grammy Awards last year, recognized in the category of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song, Butter.

Unfortunately, despite widespread popularity, BTS did not win the title. They lost to Doja Cat and SZA for their hit single, Kiss Me More. Following such a disappointing decision, BTS Army took to social media to express their disappointment on Twitter and dubbed the prestigious ceremony the #Scammys.

2) Kendrick Lamar

While Taylor Swift's 1989 was indeed one of the biggest hits of 2016, the fact that it won Album of the Year over Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp a Butterfly was perceived as a snub by many music enthusiasts.

In light of movements like Black Lives Matter that rally for the rights of Black people in the United States, Kendrick Lamar’s sophomore effort is a creation that is an ode to the struggle of the Black community in America and highlights the lived experience and oppression that the community still faces today. Given its political message, the fact that the album could not take home Album of the Year is a reflection of the Recording Academy's shortsightedness.

3) Rihanna and Eminem

Rihanna and Eminem have delivered not one, but two massive hits, The Monster and Love the Way You Lie. While the former received a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration, despite winning the hearts of millions, Love the Way You Lie was passed over by the Grammys.

The song was nominated for two major categories, Record and Song of the Year, but Need You Now by Lady Antebellum took both awards home. This disappointed fans all over the world who were enjoying Love the Way You Lie, one of the year's most-played songs.

4) Beyoncé

Sometimes the big blunders that the Recording Academy makes become apparent not just to fans but also to the winners who are accepting the award. This is what happened in 2017 when Adele was announced the winner over Beyonce, and she used her acceptance speech to reveal who the true Album of the Year winner was. Accepting the award, Adele turned to Beyonce in the front row to say,

“I can’t possibly accept this award. The Lemonade album was so monumental and so well thought out and so beautiful and soul-baring. We all got to see another side to you that we don’t always see. You are our light.”

While Adele's 25 is no doubt a phenomenal album, Beyonce's Lemonade album is in a whole new league, as confirmed by the former herself.

5) Frank Ocean

In 2009, Fun emerged as a white pop-rock trio that was making some pretty catchy music. Some Nights, their sophomore album released in 2009, had a number-one hit in We Are Young which won Best New Artist in 2013, beating out more deserving candidates like Frank Ocean.

Frank’s debut album, Channel Orange, was undoubtedly one of the greatest from that year due to its unique voice and sensibility. It was a snub right in the face of the singer, who decided to turn his back on the record industry.

Watch this space to know more about the hits and misses of the Grammy Awards 2023.

