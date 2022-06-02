“I will be there on opening night”: Netizens thrilled to hear about Frank Ocean’s potential feature film directorial debut with A24 and 2AM

Frank Ocean is preparing to enter the film-making industry and is all set to make his directorial debut, according to a report from Discussing Film. The singer is working on writing and directing his first feature-length film with the revered production houses A24 and 2AM.

The alternative R&B star is looking to add another feather to his cap and make his name in the world of cinema after his successful domination in the music industry. His most notable accolades include two Grammys, an NME Award for Best International Male Artist and a Brit Award for Best International Male Solo Artist. His two albums were also listed in Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

The announcement has caused quite a splash among netizens on Twitter, who are beyond excited to see the result of this collaboration. One user even joked that Ocean was gunning for an EGOT with his new pursuit.

Details about Frank Ocean's potential feature film directorial debut

NFR Podcast @nfr_podcast Frank Ocean is reportedly working on directing his first feature film for A24 Frank Ocean is reportedly working on directing his first feature film for A24 https://t.co/c7slOh0AtM

Dipping his toes into directing seems like a natural progression for Frank Ocean, who isn't a stranger to the world of film-making.

He previously displayed his affinity for the art when he wrote and directed his visual album Endless in 2016. The 46-minute performance, which was released as a streaming exclusive on Apple Music, portrayed Ocean's seemingly never-ending construction of a staircase.

The two-time Grammy winner has also previously worked with the production house A24, having written the foreword for the screenplay book release of Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight.

Frank Ocean was also heavily featured in the soundtrack of another A24 production — Trey Edward Shults’ Waves.

paul @paulswhtn frank ocean directing a movie for a24 makes a lot of sense tbh since he let them use like three or four of his songs in waves frank ocean directing a movie for a24 makes a lot of sense tbh since he let them use like three or four of his songs in waves

For his feature film debut, Frank Ocean will be working with young London-based production company 2AM, an independent venture that’s backed and distributed by A24.

Although 2AM's roster only comprises two upcoming films, Bodies, Bodies, Bodies and Past Lives, the executives behind the company are seasoned professionals.

Ocean's potential directorial debut will be overseen by Julia Oh and David Hinojosa. The duo has previously worked on Vox Lux, American Woman, Shirley, Zola, Mothering Sunday, and The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.

Although the film's official title remains unknown, sources reveal that it is being referred to as "Philly" internally, which is likely a working title.

Frank Ocean Updates @blahnded Frank Ocean is reportedly directing a feature film, here are his favorite films Frank Ocean is reportedly directing a feature film, here are his favorite films https://t.co/LYLfF5BCIE

Frank Ocean Updates @blahnded frank ocean directing a film honestly makes so much sense, movies, cars & video games have been staples in his music since day 1 frank ocean directing a film honestly makes so much sense, movies, cars & video games have been staples in his music since day 1 https://t.co/VztnmqoRcR

According to sources, Frank Ocean has already zeroed in on New Mexico as the potential location for his film. The production is planning to begin filming sometime this fall and wrap up before New Year's. However, that is heavily reliant on Ocean's ability to make himself available within his busy schedule.

Ocean is slated to headline Coachella 2023. The various parties involved are still under discussion to ensure that the singer's current scheduling commitments don't jeopardize his directorial debut and vice versa.

Frank Ocean's fans react to the announcement

News of Frank Ocean's potential directorial debut sent his ardent fans into a frenzy. They were thrilled at the prospect of Ocean working with a high-profile production house like A24, which has manufactured critically acclaimed hits like Lady Bird, Moonlight, Midsommar, Hereditary, and Euphoria.

The buzz stems as much from A24's reputation as it does from the singer's first attempt at directing a feature-length film.

A few fans even pointed out how directing made perfect sense as the next step in Ocean's career, given his inherent love for the visual storytelling medium.

Here are some of the tweets:

🎰 @toddeverett_ Y’all heard Frank Ocean making a movie under A24? I will be there on opening night front row🤝 Y’all heard Frank Ocean making a movie under A24? I will be there on opening night front row🤝

¡DUVY! @dadwithn0kids FRANK OCEAN IS DIRECTING A MOVIE FOR A24???? HELLOO??? FRANK OCEAN IS DIRECTING A MOVIE FOR A24???? HELLOO???

elijah @cashlesscarti DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm Frank Ocean is in talks to direct his first feature film for A24. (EXCLUSIVE) bit.ly/OceanDF Frank Ocean is in talks to direct his first feature film for A24. (EXCLUSIVE) bit.ly/OceanDF https://t.co/iwmGE4lGaj frank ocean and A24 films might be the 2 things i love most in this world i think i might spontaneously combust after seeing this twitter.com/discussingfilm… frank ocean and A24 films might be the 2 things i love most in this world i think i might spontaneously combust after seeing this twitter.com/discussingfilm…

Max Limit @maxlimit_ for once frank ocean is trending for an actual reason! he's in talks with A24 to direct a movie

hopefully he does the soundtrack too for once frank ocean is trending for an actual reason! he's in talks with A24 to direct a moviehopefully he does the soundtrack too

༺karla༻ @badgalkar all my favorite films have been produced by A24 so if Frank Ocean directs a feature film with them i will NEVER recover ! all my favorite films have been produced by A24 so if Frank Ocean directs a feature film with them i will NEVER recover !

emily🌩 @emackily twitter.com/nfr_podcast/st… NFR Podcast @nfr_podcast Frank Ocean is reportedly working on directing his first feature film for A24 Frank Ocean is reportedly working on directing his first feature film for A24 https://t.co/c7slOh0AtM literally my two favourite things in life are a24 + frank ocean literally my two favourite things in life are a24 + frank ocean 💞💗💕💓💖 twitter.com/nfr_podcast/st…

alyssa ₆⁶₆ @666hunda frank ocean and a24 frank ocean and a24 😍😍😍

11/22/63 - Stephen King liked my tweet @valleyboyboy Frank Ocean is directing an a24 film, it's a pride month miracle Frank Ocean is directing an a24 film, it's a pride month miracle

a @badlikangel frank ocean writing and directing a movie for A24 - I just know that movie will be THE movie frank ocean writing and directing a movie for A24 - I just know that movie will be THE movie 🙏

goddess (((o(*ﾟ▽ﾟ*)o)))♡ @ang6lkami so excited for the frank ocean a24 movie AHHHDGSHSG so excited for the frank ocean a24 movie AHHHDGSHSG

⋆ @ssongsforwomen a24 film directed by frank ocean i’m in a fever dream a24 film directed by frank ocean i’m in a fever dream

♫ ♪ @lumaxp3 frank ocean writing and directing something for a24 oh it’s already 5 stars for me! frank ocean writing and directing something for a24 oh it’s already 5 stars for me!

Although the film has been largely hushed and under wraps so far, the initial buzz indicates that this unexpected but welcome collaboration already has massive expectations to meet.

