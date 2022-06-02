“I will be there on opening night”: Netizens thrilled to hear about Frank Ocean’s potential feature film directorial debut with A24 and 2AM

Frank Ocean is preparing to enter the film-making industry and is all set to make his directorial debut, according to a report from Discussing Film. The singer is working on writing and directing his first feature-length film with the revered production houses A24 and 2AM.
The alternative R&B star is looking to add another feather to his cap and make his name in the world of cinema after his successful domination in the music industry. His most notable accolades include two Grammys, an NME Award for Best International Male Artist and a Brit Award for Best International Male Solo Artist. His two albums were also listed in Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.
The announcement has caused quite a splash among netizens on Twitter, who are beyond excited to see the result of this collaboration. One user even joked that Ocean was gunning for an EGOT with his new pursuit.
Details about Frank Ocean's potential feature film directorial debut
Dipping his toes into directing seems like a natural progression for Frank Ocean, who isn't a stranger to the world of film-making.
Story continues below ad
He previously displayed his affinity for the art when he wrote and directed his visual album Endless in 2016. The 46-minute performance, which was released as a streaming exclusive on Apple Music, portrayed Ocean's seemingly never-ending construction of a staircase.
The two-time Grammy winner has also previously worked with the production house A24, having written the foreword for the screenplay book release of Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight.
Frank Ocean was also heavily featured in the soundtrack of another A24 production — Trey Edward Shults’ Waves.
Story continues below ad
For his feature film debut, Frank Ocean will be working with young London-based production company 2AM, an independent venture that’s backed and distributed by A24.
Although 2AM's roster only comprises two upcoming films, Bodies, Bodies, Bodies and Past Lives, the executives behind the company are seasoned professionals.
Ocean's potential directorial debut will be overseen by Julia Oh and David Hinojosa. The duo has previously worked on Vox Lux, American Woman, Shirley, Zola, Mothering Sunday, and The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.
Although the film's official title remains unknown, sources reveal that it is being referred to as "Philly" internally, which is likely a working title.
Story continues below ad
According to sources, Frank Ocean has already zeroed in on New Mexico as the potential location for his film. The production is planning to begin filming sometime this fall and wrap up before New Year's. However, that is heavily reliant on Ocean's ability to make himself available within his busy schedule.
Ocean is slated to headline Coachella 2023. The various parties involved are still under discussion to ensure that the singer's current scheduling commitments don't jeopardize his directorial debut and vice versa.
Story continues below ad
Frank Ocean's fans react to the announcement
News of Frank Ocean's potential directorial debut sent his ardent fans into a frenzy. They were thrilled at the prospect of Ocean working with a high-profile production house like A24, which has manufactured critically acclaimed hits like Lady Bird, Moonlight, Midsommar, Hereditary, and Euphoria.
The buzz stems as much from A24's reputation as it does from the singer's first attempt at directing a feature-length film.
A few fans even pointed out how directing made perfect sense as the next step in Ocean's career, given his inherent love for the visual storytelling medium.
Story continues below ad
Here are some of the tweets:
Story continues below ad
Story continues below ad
Story continues below ad
Story continues below ad
Story continues below ad
Although the film has been largely hushed and under wraps so far, the initial buzz indicates that this unexpected but welcome collaboration already has massive expectations to meet.