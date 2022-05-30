"This is like the new every year Lebron wins a championship is the year that Bama doesn’t", "Don’t the lakers win every time a New Democrat is elected president" - Redditors draw an insane comparison between Warriors winning a ring and Kendrick Lamar dropping an album

With the Golden State Warriors trying to win their fourth NBA championship against the Boston Celtics, many are looking for a sign of who will win. Now, Redditors believe they have the comparison.

Today, Kendrick Lamar is one of the top rappers in the music industry and has released his new album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers to significant praise and profit.

More importantly for the Golden State Warriors and their fans, the last four Kendrick Lamar albums have come out in years where the team has one an NBA championship.

While Golden State is going into the NBA Finals as the favorite, little trends like this have fueled bettors and conspiracy theorists in the past.

LeBron James has been at the center of one of the most prominent versions of these conspiracy theories in the past.

One Redditor took the opportunity to take a shot at LeBron James as part of the trend analysis.

LeBron James has been part of the trend similar to the Warriors winning a ring every time Kendrick Lamar drops an album. However, the King's current team is also part of one of these trends.

While the original Redditor's comment was incorrect, the person who corrected the post revealed an even crazier trend in the world of teams was winning being connected to real-world events.

While the Warriors are connected to a musical trend rather than a political trend, both show how crazy people follow these trends and use them to inform their decisions.

The New York Yankees trend is even affecting some political decision-making.

With Reddit trends and conspiracies working in Golden State's favor, the Boston Celtics will need more luck trending their direction to overcome the Kendrick Lamar album trend.

Golden State Warriors aim to reward Reddit's faith in comparing them and Kendrick Lamar's albums.

Golden State will aim to drop more confetti with another championship.

Another significant part of the narrative about the Golden State Warriors winning championships when Kendrick Lamar dropped an album is that Golden State won all three titles against LeBron James and his former team.

Redditors pointed out that the trend of beating James will not continue, which means the Warriors could not achieve the most impressive Finals win of all time.

Another Bay Area team had to deal with a similar musical trend thanks to a different musical artist, but that trend did not work out for the other team.

A special release of a Kendrick Lamar compilation album does through a wrench in the theory's validity.

Reddit does have a few solutions to that problem, however.

If Kendrick Lamar's Untitled Unmastered album is truly an exception to the trend, then Golden State could have a golden outcome to their season.

