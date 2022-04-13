“That guy is SIMPLY DIFFERENT!!!!” - LeBron James marvels at Kendrick Lamar’s lyrical genius on Pusha T collaboration "Nosetalgia"

LeBron James of the LA Lakers is a rap music fan and has connections with rappers like Lil Wayne and Nas. He is currently loving Kendrick Lamar's verse on the Pusha T collaboration, "Nosetalgia."

James has been a part of hip-hop and rap culture since he reached the mainstream in his final years of high school. But he has been a fan of the music for even longer.

Given that he now lives in Los Angeles, one of rap's most prominent capitals, his connection with the culture has only grown. He recently took to Twitter to acknowledge one of the city's best rappers, Kendrick Lamar.

Lamar, a Compton native, is known for being one of the best rappers and writers in the current industry. James took the time to acknowledge one of his most recent pieces of greatness.

Lamar's "Nosetalgia" verse is one of the densest and most complex rap schemes he has ever written. That led to James' acknowledgment that Lamar is simply different as a rapper.

The Lakers superstar has been around rap long enough to understand how difficult it is to create a verse on the level of genius in "Nosetalgia."

The connection between basketball and rap music goes more profound than "Nosetalgia" and James' enjoyment of Lamar's music.

LeBron James, Kendrick Lamar, "Nosetalgia," and the connection between basketball and rap

James' love of rappers and rap music helps him play at his best.

Basketball and rap music have had a connection since the beginning of the rise of hip-hop in the late 1970s.

The bond has only grown stronger, from basketball players experimenting with rap like Shaquille O'Neal to rappers like J Cole playing basketball in Africa.

NBA players like Damian Lillard have shown their rap ability, while several rappers have shown they can play during celebrity games. LeBron James recently took the time to acknowledge who he thinks is the rapper who can play the best basketball.

UNINTERRUPTED @uninterrupted



He, @stevestoute &



: bit.ly/TheShopS5E2 The rapper that can hoop the best? That would be @lildurk according to @kingjames.He, @stevestoute & @1GunnaGunna discuss which artist is nice on the court on #TheShop The rapper that can hoop the best? That would be @lildurk according to @kingjames. 👀He, @stevestoute & @1GunnaGunna discuss which artist is nice on the court on #TheShop.📺: bit.ly/TheShopS5E2 https://t.co/Pwf3ViHTQI

While Lil Durk may not be the rapper that Lamar and J Cole are, James does believe he is better at basketball. Durk has undoubtedly shown the ability to play basketball at a higher level than many of his fellow rappers.

The connection between the rap and basketball cultures is strong.

Players like James and rappers like Lamar and Lil Durk are at the center of the relationship between the two industries and cultures.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein