"Like LeBron James, playing all five positions" - Lil Wayne talks about becoming the 'ultimate artist', compares himself to the LA Lakers' headliner

Rapper Lil Wayne aspires to achieve a level of greatness similar to what LeBron James has achieved in the NBA. He talks about becoming the "Ultimate Artist" and compares it to a Swiss Army knife-type player in sports. He gives examples of Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel and King James.

He appeared on the "I Am Athlete" show to visit with hosts Brandon Marshall, Chad Johnson, Pac-Man Jones and Omar Kelly. They talked about musicians Drake and Nicki Minaj, the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers and the changing landscape of hip-hop and rap culture.

Lil Wayne said his goal is to become the "Ultimate Artist" – someone who can do it all.

"My goal now is to be the ultimate artist. In sports, we like to call it 'The Swiss Army knife' ... like LeBron James, playing all five positions, all six – the coach too," Lil Wayne said. "I'm sorry, seven, the GM (general manager). Don't let the owner-daughter be looking like (Lakes owner) Jeanie (Buss), I might be the husband, too."

He specifically talked about James and mentioned how the LA Lakers superstar is a jack of all trades.

King James is often considered the coach of the team and is arguably the only player who can play and guard all five positions. He has maintained his scoring averages despite shifting positions over the years and can dominate any position he decides to play. The Cleveland Cavaliers general manager once said he consulted James on everything the franchise does.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Cavs GM on LeBron James: It would be crazy for me not to consult with him on what to do ble.ac/1NQh3gb Cavs GM on LeBron James: It would be crazy for me not to consult with him on what to do ble.ac/1NQh3gb https://t.co/3J61qCCT0B

James has played practically all five positions for the LA Lakers this season. He started off playing his usual small forward position then shifted to the four when Anthony Davis went down with an injury. He eventually started playing center and continued to dominate the floor.

James comfortably plays any role the team asks him to as he is often a point-forward on offense and has a deep bag of tricks for scoring the ball.

LeBron James is a few games away from establishing a unique club in the NBA

LeBron James of the LA Lakers against the Atlanta Hawks

LeBron James is on pace to become the only player in NBA history with 30,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 10,000 assists. He has 9,980 assists in his career and can join the 10,000-assist club in a matter of a few games. No other member of the 30,000-point club has more than 7,000 assists, and nobody has more than a combination of 10,000 rebounds and 6,000 assists. James is the first player in NBA history to reach the 10,000 mark in all three categories.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops LeBron is only 23 assists away from becoming the only player in NBA history with 10K+ points, 10K+ rebounds, and 10K+ assists.



🤯🤯🤯 LeBron is only 23 assists away from becoming the only player in NBA history with 10K+ points, 10K+ rebounds, and 10K+ assists.🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/oyJiTrxXQZ

It goes to show James' versatility. He has achieved greatness at every position and can control every aspect of the game. He is also in the top 10 all-time in steals with 2,132. When Anthony Davis joined the LA Lakers, the question arose over James' position, and he responded by saying:

"I’m not a point guard, not a shooting guard, a small forward, a power forward or center. ... I’m a ball player. Whatever it is, I just want to win, and that’s all it’s about for me."

