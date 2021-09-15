LeBron James and Russell Westbrook spotted in rapper Nas' new music video

LA Lakers small forward LeBron James and point guard Russell Westbrook make an appearance together in rapper-producer Nas' new music video for the rap song 'Brunch on Sundays' (feat. Blxst). The duo can be seen sitting at a table together, with Nas and other featured artists giving them company. LeBron James also makes an appearance at the end of the music video as part of a reels montage.

Both LeBron James and Russell Westbrook share close ties with the media and entertainment industry. James is good friends with various American hip-hop and rap music artists and recently appeared in the Space Jam reboot. Meanwhile, Westbrook is also a popular name in the music sphere and attended the Met Gala a few days back.

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook will spearhead the LA Lakers' in the 2021-22 NBA season

No other team in the NBA is as composed of veterans as the LA Lakers are, but they are also arguably the best roster in the league. LeBron James and now Russell Westbrook are their veteran leaders, and their individual pedigree is a major reason why the LA Lakers will enter the 2021-22 NBA season as a strong favorite.

32-years of age, Russell Westbrook is coming off a commendable season with the Washington Wizards. The Wizards crashed out of the Play-In Tournament, but Westbrook managed to put the league on notice, averaging a triple-double for the season. He put up a staggering stat line of 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists, shooting 43% from the floor.

billboard @billboard LeBron James, Swizz Beatz, Russell Westbrook, Cordae, Lil Rel Howery & Blxst all have a seat at the brunch table in @Nas ' "Brunch on Sundays" music video. blbrd.cm/CU2swi7 LeBron James, Swizz Beatz, Russell Westbrook, Cordae, Lil Rel Howery & Blxst all have a seat at the brunch table in @Nas' "Brunch on Sundays" music video. blbrd.cm/CU2swi7 https://t.co/owt0lsMWbC

LeBron James' season was slightly marred by injuries, but he was still influential for the LA Lakers, averaging 25 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists on 51% shooting. James is entering year 19, and a case could be made for him for being the best player in the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant might have overtaken him in that regard, but LeBron James will certainly fight back and be in contention to earn that title again.

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook will be joined by Anthony Davis, who enters the season with a chip on his shoulder. Davis' availability was a major cause of concern for the LA Lakers, and it ultimately proved the reason for their first-round exit in the playoffs at the hands of the Phoenix Suns.

The trio hasn't played a single game together yet, but will certainly go into the season as the most hyped triumvirate in the league.

