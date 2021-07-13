How old is That Girl Lay Lay? All about the teenage rapper as Kim Kardashian asks her to take down TikTok featuring North West

Well-known rapper That Girl Lay Lay shared a TikTok video where Kardashian's 6-year-old daughter, North West, was hanging out while the young rapper lays down on one of her tracks.

A few moments later, Lay Lay said that Kim Kardashian asked her to remove the clip and she didn’t know why. A representative of Lay Lay said that she is hurt and wants Kim to let her share the video since there is no reason to take it down.

Also read: Fans go gaga over JoJo Siwa playing softball as dancer steals the show at the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

But a source close to Kim and Kanye stated that they never allowed North West to be featured in a music video and they think Lay Lay’s team used North’s footage for publicity.

Who is That Girl Lay Lay?

That Girl Lay Lay is also known as Alaya High. She is 14-years old and is a popular hip-hop artist. Lay Lay is the youngest female rapper to sign a record deal with Empire Records. She has also signed a deal with Nickelodeon in 2020.

She started uploading pictures and videos through Instagram in 2017. She became famous for her freestyle over BlocBoy JB’s “Shoot”. Lay Lay has more than 1.2 million followers on Instagram, and her handle is @thatgirl_laylay44.

That Girl Lay Lay represents Atlanta, Georgia, but she has mentioned Houston, Texas as her home. Previously, she released a freestyle over Drake’s “I’m Upset”.

Also read: Who is Louis Eisner? All about Ashley Olsen's boyfriend as couple are spotted hiking, with beer and a machete in tow

She made her “Ellen” debut in September 2018. She says that she has been rapping since she was five years old. Lay Lay is the daughter of rapper Acie High. In an interview with the hosts of 97.9 The Box, Lay Lay said that she prepares for performances by exercising and eating well.

As further clarity is awaited regarding the situation, it remains to be seen if Kim or Kanye choose to respond to That Girl Lay Lay's claims and if this situation ends up affecting her freindship with North West in the long run.

Also read: Who is Caroline Tyler? All about Zachary Levi's rumored new girlfriend as the couple make an appearance at the 2021 ESPYS

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by siddharth0471s