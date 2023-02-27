"Redemption arc started already?": Hilarious Kanye and Adidas partnership memes trend amid latest report

Reports that American rapper Kanye West has finally reached an agreement to sell the rest of the $500 million inventory of Yeezy sneakers elicited amusing reactions online.

As per Uproxx, the German footwear company and the 45-year-old star will sell the leftover inventory this year, and the new contract will focus only on the star's existing merchandise, and not on new designs or outfits from his clothing line.

The deal would help Adidas make up for the losses following West's departure from the company.

Following his anti-Semitic remarks and interviews, the German footwear company terminated its partnership with the 45-year-old star in October 2022. Not just companies, but also platforms such as Instagram and Twitter, removed the star for making controversial comments about Jews.

After the news of Kanye West reaching an agreement with Adidas to sell the remaining Yeezy sneakers stock went viral over the internet, the Twitterati reacted hilariously.

Several users mocked the German design company for competing with West in the first place.

Jesus Is King 👑✨ @GhanaSocialU Adidas after they Realized it was Kanye West that was carrying them all along: Adidas after they Realized it was Kanye West that was carrying them all along: https://t.co/CCL5JaYjcw

Adidas saw a drop in revenue after Kanye West's exit

The settlement news comes after the CEO of Adidas, Bjorn Gulden, revealed that the brand was projected to experience a loss of $1.3 billion since ending its partnership with the Famous rapper.

“The numbers speak for themselves. We are currently not performing the way we should.”

Before calling 2023 "a year of transition" for Adidas, Gulden said:

“We will put full focus on the consumer, our athletes, our retail partners, and our Adidas employees. Together, we will work on creating brand heat, improve our product engine, better serve our distribution. and assure that Adidas is a great and fun place to work."

The CEO of Adidas continued,

"Adidas has all the ingredients to be successful: A great brand, great people, fantastic partners, and a global infrastructure second to none.”

As of writing, no official information has been revealed by either West or Adidas.

While West's professional life seems to be stagnant, he has reportedly moved on in his personal life. Last month, it was reported that West married Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori in an intimate ceremony. However, neither of the two has confirmed the news as yet.

