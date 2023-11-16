The new Netflix special Matt Rife: Natural Selection, which was released on November 15, 2023, stays true to its moniker. For his debut, Rife did a fairly decent job. While not all the jokes stood out, a few topics explored had a lasting impact on the audience. To name a few unique ones, Rife's humorous mockery of women's unhealthy obsession with astrology.

In addition to that, he also shared his take on religion and how some people use it to compensate for their ill acts. Where a few topics did have risky waters to tread, Matt Rife had a fine balance of jokes and reasoning. So, even when he tapped into arenas that might appear merely offensive, he had clear substantiation to retain his audience.

Rife's theatrics, too, were indeed commendable. The zeal of the theatrics kept the audience hooked even when the jokes fell flat. However, the topic that stole the show was Rife's blatant take on trolling.

Disclaimer: All opinions mentioned here are solely those of the author.

Matt Rife: Natural Selection shuns irrational trolling of celebrities

A still from Matt Rife: Natural Selection (Image via Netflix)

Although Matt Rife is an internet sensation, he clearly stated in his special, "I hate social media because it is a horrible toxic place." Furthermore, he even addressed how this revelation appears baffling as his work thrives through social media. He attributed his aversion to social media to the present "cancel culture," along with the lack of accountability for one's actions.

In Matt's regard, it's awful the way people spill virulence on the Internet without contemplating the repercussions. Moreover, he referred to social media as:

"A Horrible place where anybody can say anything to anyone without knowing the consequences."

Then, Matt Rife took a stance for his "public figure" status. Through his masterful use of humor, he expressed how celebrities are often expected to be bigger people. However, Rife discarded such unrealistic expectations from public figures on the grounds of "serving people right."

This, in turn, probes into the bigger issue of how celebrities are constantly exposed to irrational trolling and yet expect to take it with a smile. Building upon that, a particular incident into which he delved into detail was his tiff with a flight attendant.

After discussing how unreasonable the flight attendant was to him, he also shed light on the social media reaction to the incident. Then, Rife took a jab at a passenger who abused him in a tweet. Furthermore, he had a stern message for his internet trolls.

"B**ch you can't cancel me I'm not your gym membership," Matt said.

Matt Rife: Natural Selection has a motivational message for fans

A still from Matt Rife: Natural Selection (Image via Netflix)

At the end of his Netflix special, Matt Rife elevated the room's energy with a motivating message. He urged the audience to look past the critics and continue doing what they love to do.

Moreover, with passion in his eyes and a conviction to use his stature effectively, he shared his own journey. He expressed how he would've never accomplished his dreams without ignoring all the noise.

It was at this moment that one could feel the intensity of his words. Then he concluded the special by saying:

"But what do I know? I only do crowd work, right?"

Matt Rife: Natural Selection culminates in a powerful, motivational message, encouraging viewers to rise above criticism and pursue their passions. Rife's debut is not just about laughs, it's a thought-provoking commentary on contemporary issues, wrapped in humor, and delivered with undeniable charisma.

Matt Rife: Natural Selection is available to watch on Netflix.