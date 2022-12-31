Matt Rife Tour 2023: Tickets, venues, where to buy, dates, and more 

American comedian and actor Matt Rife has announced his tour dates for the upcoming year, which will kick off on January 4 in Los Angeles and run through the entire year with closing dates from December 29-31 in Louisville, Kentucky. Matt Rife will also make stops in Hartford, Buffalo, Washington, and Atlanta, among other cities.

A popular TikTok personality, he has previously opened for various comedians, including Dane Cook, Ralphie May, and DeRay Davis.

Rife made his TV debut on the MTV show Wild ‘N Out. Rife also hosted the show TRL Reboot. He has since then appeared on other TV shows, including Fresh Off the Boat and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

What are Matt Rife's Chipped Shoulder 2023 Tour dates?

Earlier this month, Matt Rife signed with the popular management agency CAA. Noting the update on Instagram, the comedian revealed that he will keep working despite his Instagram account getting suspended multiple times.

Tickets for the upcoming tour, titled Chipped Shoulder, are available via the artist’s official website.

January 4 -- Los Angeles, Ca

January 27 – 28 -- Columbia, Sc

February 3 – 4 -- Hartford, Ct

February 8 -- Buffalo, Ny

February 9 – 11 -- Washington, Dc

February 13 -- Washington, Dc

February 16 – 19 -- Atlanta, Ga (2 Locations)

February 22 – 23 -- Vancouver, Bc, Canada

February 24 – 26 -- Oxnard, Ca

March 3 – 5 -- Pittsburgh, Pa

March 10 – 12 -- Raleigh, Nc

March 17 – 18 -- Des Moines, Ia

March 22 – 23 -- Boston, Ma

Mar 31 – Apr 1 -- Orlando, Fl

April 4 -- Huntsville, Al

April 5 – 9 -- Nashville, Tn

April 13 – 15 -- Sacramento, Ca

April 16 -- San Francisco, Ca

April 20 -- Long Island, Ny

May 5 – 7 -- Ontario, Ca

May 11 – 13 -- Lexington, Ky

May 19 – 20 -- Toledo, Oh

June 1 – 4 -- Phoenix, Az

June 30 – July 2 -- Syracuse, Ny

July 7 – 8 -- Omaha, Ne

July 14 – 15 -- Kansas City, Mo

August 4 – 5 -- Richmond, Va

August 11 – 12 -- Cincinnati, Oh

September 1 – 3 -- Portland, Or

September 8 – 10 -- Philadelphia, Pa

September 15 – 17 -- Milwaukee, Wi

October 27 – 28 -- Tulsa, Ok

November 24 – 26 -- St. Louis, Mo

December 14 – 17 -- Naples, Fl

December 22 – 23 -- Fort Wayne, In

December 29 – 31 -- Louisville, Ky

Comedy "is so much harder and a lot less fun": Matt Rife previously in 2019

Matt Rife is best known for his self-produced comedy show, Only Fans, which was released in 2021. In a 2019 interview with Digital Journal, the comedian had stated:

“Now is the worst time to be a comedian. We are so oversaturated with horrible online content and we are so censored by today’s overly-sensitive society. It’s so much harder and a lot less fun.”

In the very interview, Rife defined success as:

“Being able to sustain your life by achieving your personal dreams and aspirations. Being able to pay your bills and live off of the work you love to do.”

He also added:

“It takes a long time for you to get where you want to be. It’s a lot of hard work and practice. So write as much as possible and perform wherever you can. The more uncomfortable, the better.”

Earlier this year, Matt Rife volunteered to write for comedian Dave Chapelle along with Alex Fonzi Cureau in case Chapelle’s writers blocked him. The 27-year-old along with his friend held up signs in front of NYC's 30 Rock that read "Will Write For Dave."

