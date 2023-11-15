How to watch Netflix Cup? Release time, events, and more

The first-ever Netflix Cup is on with live telecast across all Netflix-supporting devices. Netflix forayed into the sporting arena with the live event scheduled for November 14, 2023, at 3 pm PT. The live sports event has both a golf competition and an F1 race covered live from the hosting arena in Las Vegas.

The sporting event is a unique combination of two of Netflix’s sports-based docuseries, Drive to Survive and Full Swing. In this unusual event, the golfers will have the opportunity to participate in their first-ever Formula 1 race while F1 drivers will contest in a golf tournament.

The Netflix Cup will be telecast live from Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will have four members from each team pitted against each other. It is kicking off with the golf tournament in Wynn Las Vegas being held at the 18-hole Wynn Golf Club. This will be followed by the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix, the first-ever F1 race of its kind.

Netflix Cup release date and time

The tournament is on since November 14, 2023 (Image via Netflix)

The scheduled release date for the Netflix Cup was slated for Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 3 pm PT. Being telecast worldwide simultaneously, the time for the live-action in each region will be different according to the time zone.

The time for some of the regions is mentioned below:

Pacific Time: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 3 pm

Central Time: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 5 pm

Eastern Time: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 6 pm

British Time: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 11 pm

Central European Time: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 12 am

Indian Standard Time: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 4.30 am

South Korea Time: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 8 am

Australian Eastern Standard Time: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 9 am

Where and how to watch the Netflix Cup?

The tournament is relayed exclusively on Netflix across all devices (Image via PGA)

Netflix is broadcasting the show live and the event will be available on its streaming service even after the event. Interested viewers can buy the channel’s subscription while previous subscribers can avail of the live event for free.

The live sports event will be available on Netflix online, as well as on the Netflix app on mobile phones, smart TVs, game consoles, and tablets.

Viewers can watch the competition live while the event is happening. They can pause, rewind, jump to live action or watch from the beginning whenever they want while livestreaming. However, the device on which Netflix is running must have the latest version of the app.

What is the Netflix Cup about?

The Netflix Cup is the third Formula 1 racing event held in America debuting this year. As mentioned before, the teams from the channel’s popular shows, Drive to Survive and Full Swing will be competing in the inaugural event airing on November 14.

Las Vegas Grand Prix CCO, Emily Prazer, said:

“The continued success of Drive to Survive has played a significant role in the growth of Formula 1 in the US, which has ultimately led to the addition of a third American race.”

The tournament is kicking off with a golf challenge between the contestants. The four drivers and four golfers participating in the event have been paired, to face off with another pair. Each golfer is teamed with a driver. This is aimed to be a fun start to the Las Vegas Grand Prix tournament.

As Emily said,

“It’s only fitting that we kick off our inaugural race weekend with a fun event that can be streamed by F1 and PGA Tour fans around the globe.”

While all the rules for the tournament are not yet announced, the four teams are set to play in a Matchplay format to score over eight holes.

Golfers finalized for the tournament are Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Max Homa. The Formula 1 drivers competing in the Netflix Cup are Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz, Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly. Golfer Tony Finau is joining the team too.

Will there be a replay option after the Netflix Cup livestream event ends?

Expand Tweet

Netflix is broadcasting the event live. As with any live-action event, the program can be paused and re-run as the event continues.

However, those who miss the live-action event or want to watch a replay of the tournament will get the opportunity to do so in a few days. As with other live-action shows on Netflix, Netflix Cup will be made available for replay later on.