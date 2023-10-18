When will Netflix's live golf match take place? All you need to know about the exhibition

Netflix is set to livestream its first-ever sports event on November 14 at 06:00 pm ET. It will be a golf exhibition match featuring athletes from two of their shows, Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Full Swing. It will be played at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

PGA Tour stars who featured in their successful golf docudrama series Full Swing, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Max Homa, and Collin Morikawa will be in action.

They will go up against Drive to Survive stars Alex Albon (Williams), Lando Norris (McLaren), Pierre Gasly (BWT Alpine F1 Team), and Carlos Sainz (Scuderia Ferrari).

Vice president of the leading American golf Tour, Norb Gambuzza, expressed his views on their players participating in The Netflix Cup. Sports Illustrated quoted him as saying:

"The PGA Tour is proud to participate in this significant milestone for Netflix and we look forward to showcasing our sport’s professional athletes to a live global audience."

Gambuzza also emphasized the fact that the two docudrama series, Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Full Swing, have helped both the sports earn major audience boost. He added that he was excited about the upcoming event.

"New and diverse audiences have come to know more about both our sports and their athletes through 'Full Swing' and 'Drive to Survive', and we are excited to team up with Netflix, Formula 1 and the Las Vegas Grand Prix on this exciting concept," Gambuzza said.

Vice president of Netflix's Nonfiction Sports, Gabe Spitzer, also shared his thoughts on the first ever live sports event on the streaming service. He added that the golf event would enhance the energy level as global stars from two different hit series will be up against each other. He said (as quoted by Sports Illustrated):

"We love to see how our sports series have brought increased fandom to sports leagues and competitions all over the world. The Netflix Cup will take that energy to the next level with global stars from two popular hits competing in our first-ever live sports event."

Everything to know about two of Netflix's top sports series, Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Full Swing

Back in March 2019, the streaming service released the first season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive. It set a benchmark among American sports fans, who found a new interest in F1 after watching the enthralling storytelling in the documentary series.

The Morning Consult organized a poll sometime in March 2022 where 53 percent of American F1 fans said they started following the sport after watching the series.

Netflix has successfully released four seasons of the show. The first half of the fifth season has already been streamed as well and four more episodes will be released in February 2024.

Meanwhile, Full Swing, a golf documentary series, released its first season back in March 2023. As per a poll by Nielsen Media Research Analysis, 63 percent of fans said that they turned their heads towards the PGA Tour events after watching it on Netflix.