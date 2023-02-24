Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release time today for all regions

Netflix's F1 series 'Drive to Survive' will make its return to screens on Friday, February 24th for the fifth season of the hit show.

The series showcases interesting and dramatized versions of behind-the-scenes stories from the F1 paddock throughout the course of the season. The first four seasons of Drive to Survive have worked wonders for the sport as it has brought in many new fans to the sport.

Due to the show's impact, F1 has finally been able to penetrate the US market and create a base for itself in the country. Owing to the series' popularity and rising interest in the sport, F1 will hold three races in the USA for the first time in more than 40 years. Let's take a look at the timings for the show releasing on Friday around the globe:

Drive to Survive season 5 launch timings and where to watch?

Drive to Survive will air on the OTT platform Netflix on February 24th for fans worldwide to consume. All ten episodes will drop on the platform together to create a binge-worthy experience for the viewers. Below are the timings for season 5's in different countries:

USA- 12am PT, 3 ET

UK- 8 am GMT

India- 1:30 pm IST

Netflix @netflix Formula 1: Drive To Survive returns February 24 — and here's your first look at Season 5! Formula 1: Drive To Survive returns February 24 — and here's your first look at Season 5! https://t.co/17R4SAGck6

“I spoke with them before I gave an interview with them" - F1 world champion on Drive to Survive

Reigning double world champion Max Verstappen has been one of the harshest critics of Drive to Survive and has previously accused them of overdramatizing and faking rivalries in the paddock.

He even refused to appear on the show during the highly charged 2021 season, However, he will return to the show after a year's absence, stating that he has given some interviews for season 5. Speaking to PlanetF1, he said:

“I spoke with them before I gave an interview with them. I, of course, hope the understood my message and I also know that being a world champion, you have to be a part of something like that so I think I gave them like 30 minutes or an hour of interviews. I hope they are going to use it well."

He added:

“I don’t know when I am going to watch it but I hope I will be happy after watching it. I know it is important to F1 for growing the sport in general.”

It would be interesting to see how the world champion would be portrayed in the new season of the Netflix series.

