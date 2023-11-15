WATCH: Carlos Sainz does a Lando Norris as he breaks the Netflix Cup trophy

Carlos Sainz and several other F1 drivers took part in the Netflix Cup golf tournament, the first sports event that aired live on Netflix.

Although Sainz successfully won the tournament that took place in Las Vegas, the celebrations did not go as planned. The Ferrari F1 driver accidentally broke the Netflix Cup trophy after winning it alongside Justin Thomas.

A short clip of Carlos Sainz and Justin Thomas accepting the Netflix Cup trophy after winning the tournament broke out on several social media platforms. The Spaniard was holding the trophy a bit weirdly, and it fell off his hands and landed hard on the ground. This caused it to shatter into several pieces. The handles of the trophy broke off, and the main body split into two as well.

As seen in the clip, Carlos Sainz and Justin Thomas were in complete shock but were still smiling. The fans, photographers, and others who were present at the podium celebration were also shocked and howled when the trophy fell.

The trophy accidents in 2023 have been a running meme in the F1 community. It started with Lando Norris accidentally breaking Max Verstappen's trophy in the Hungarian GP during podium celebrations.

Hence, Sainz breaking the Netflix Cup trophy was quite shocking yet hilarious, as another trophy was accidentally broken, even though it was not of F1 itself.

Carlos Sainz on his and Charles Leclerc's position at Ferrari

Carlos Sainz recently claimed that there are no favorites at Ferrari, neither he nor his teammate Charles Leclerc. He reportedly explained how the priority has been the team and not the drivers.

Furthermore, Sainz stated that his relationship with Leclerc is great and that they both help each other in difficult situations during a race weekend.

“There have been no favorites at Ferrari this year or last. Between Leclerc and me, there is a good relationship. We are not fighting to be first or second in the team. The priority is Ferrari. There is no number one or two. It is an invention of the press or the fans. There will always be races in which you are in front [of your teammate], and they help you, or [they are] behind, and you should help,” Sainz was quoted as saying by Marca.

“No matter how much you try to look, Leclerc and I work perfectly together. We fight without problems, as you saw in Monza, and that’s the beauty of Ferrari.”

Carlos Sainz is currently sixth in the drivers' championship with 192 points, while Charles Leclerc is seventh with 170 points.