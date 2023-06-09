Did comedian Matt Rife play college football? A closer look at the Ohio State funny guy and his football history

Matt Rife is a growing internet sensation. Having taken the internet by storm on different platforms, Rife’s popularity is increasing by the day. The stand-up comedian has gained fandom across the world through his non-conventional approach to entertaining his crowd.

With a Tik-Tok following of 14 million and an Instagram community of 4 million, his snippets have been going viral across all platforms.

The Ohio native grew up in Columbus before moving to LA at 17 to pursue his career in stand-up. The twenty-seven-year-old has definitely made serious moves in his career since. Having been a high school football athlete, Rife was ambitious to continue his football journey in college as well.

A member of the class of 2013, Rife attended Watkins Memorial High where he took to the gridiron. In his recruiting profile, Matt Rife made some statements that haven't aged too well:

“I personally feel I am college football material and I cannot see myself doing anything else in my future. God has a plan for me and I believe that play is to play football for college and then possibly play on Sundays."

The 5’7 CB also mentioned that his hands, speed, and instinct made up for his small stature. However, his football career was not to be.

Matt Rife's football connections

Matt Rife is Ohio born and earlier this year he tweeted after the Buckeyes' loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Matt Rife @mattrife The epitome of Ohio State football… The epitome of Ohio State football…

However, Rife’s football connection isn’t limited to his affinity with the Ohio State team. The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted the comedian for an OTA training session at their facility on Thursday.

Rife posed with Steelers’ defensive co-captains, Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt. The comedian even relived his glory days, playing a little at the facility.

As he makes the comic space his own, Matt Rife has even made appearances at comic shows on national television. He has appeared on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Fresh Off the Boat."

