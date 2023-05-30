Anthony "Spice" Adams spent nine seasons in the NFL before transforming into a social media star. However, his journey from being a football player to a celebrity was quite a stepping stone.

The comedian recently recalled the harsh moment when he was released by the Chicago Bears in 2012. Adams was in Disneyland at the time he received the fateful call from then-Bears head coach Lovie Smith.

While speaking on Tyreek Hill's YouTube channel this week, Adams said:

"I still had a year on my deal. And I'm at Disney World bro. Coach Lovie Smith called me like yeah we are gonna let you go. I'm like where are we going?

"We on a bus, dawg. He called me in February. I'm like a February call? I'm like dang, they're thinking about putting the defense in all the way in February. I'm like this is respect. They respect you boy."

He then added:

"You never really know. They give you the coach talk, 'Well you know we got a lot of younger guys and we want to give them some looks and it's only so many spots.' Instead of just being like yo man, you slow bro.

"I rather them just tell me that. You ain't gonna hurt my feelings bro. Like I done heard and seen some of it all man. If I suck, just be like, 'Hey bro, your numbers are declining. We ain't got time for that.'"

Anthony "Spice" Adams' NFL stats and career

Former San Francisco 49ers DT Anthony Spice Adams

The San Francisco 49ers picked Spice Adams in the second round of the 2003 NFL Draft. The defensive tackle spent four years with the team before signing for the Chicago Bears in 2007.

Adams then spent five seasons with the Chicago Bears before officially retiring in 2013.

The former defensive tackle finished his spell in the league with 214 solo tackles, 64 assists, 10.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries.

