"Living his best life": Tucker Carlson’s latest pictures on a golfcart spark memefest on social media as the political commentator was seen in Florida

Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News commentator, was recently spotted on a golf cart with his wife cruising around Florida.

Carlson's pictures came days after he was dropped from the FOX network. As soon as internet users came across pictures of him having a good time, they started reacting to it.

A social media user @keenfamily said, "living his best life."

For those unaware, on Monday, April 24, 2023, Fox made an announcement in which they said that they had parted ways with Tucker Carlson. They released a statement, which read:

"FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as host and prior to that as a contributor."

Tucker Carlson is enjoying his time after exiting FOX News

Tucker was recently spotted outside his Boca Grande house in Florida and was seen riding in a golf cart with his wife Susan Andrews. Pictures of the couple taking a ride in the golf cart were taken by the Daily Mail outside of Carlson's home and he told the media outlet that the retirement has been going well so far.

He also said:

"I haven't eaten dinner with my wife on a weeknight in seven years."

Carlson started working with Fox News in 2009 and worked til 2023. In 2016, he started doing the show Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News, which was the channel's most-watched telecast of the year in the time slot and managed to garner 3.7 million viewers.

He began his media career in the 1990s and started as a writer before switching to become a news commentator. He marked major news gigs in CNN and other publications.

Tucker Carlson’s latest pictures on a golf cart get the right meme treatment

Social media is abuzz with pictures of Carlson on a golf cart after his exit from Fox News. Internet users were quick enough to react to the pictures, and some also turned the golf cart into a vehicle supporting Donald Trump's current campaign to return to the post of US President.

Here are some reactions to Carlson riding a golf cart that are doing the rounds on the internet:

Benny Johnson @bennyjohnson Tucker Carlson laughing.

With his wife of +30 years & 4 kids.

On a golf cart.

Not a care in the world.

This after the nasty, vicious goblin left threw everything they had at him for YEARS. After all that the left is still miserable.

Tucker is still happy.

Tucker wins.

StraightSavage80 @RealSavage80 Tucker Carlson and his wife on a golf cart with a direct message for Fox News Tucker Carlson and his wife on a golf cart with a direct message for Fox News 😂😂😂 https://t.co/6mhIWxZazb

Hoodlum 🇺🇸 @NotHoodlum Tucker Carlson will have another staged photo-op with The Daily Mail tomorrow, as he cackles by in a golf cart pretending to be happy. Tucker Carlson will have another staged photo-op with The Daily Mail tomorrow, as he cackles by in a golf cart pretending to be happy.

Notably, the news of Carlson's ousting from Fox News came earlier this week. Fox News said in a statement that both parties agreed to part ways.

Meanwhile, a Fox News spokesperson said at the time that Carlson's last show was on Friday, April 21, and till the time a new host is named, rotating Fox News personalities will take over the show.

