What is the C word? Tucker Carlson foul mouthed texts reportedly behind Fox News firing

According to the Wall Street Journal, Tucker Carlson’s Fox News termination came after he used vulgar language against a company executive. News of his departure came less than a week after the channel settled their legal battle with Dominion Voting Systems, which accused the network of spreading false information about the 2020 presidential election. It has been reported that the prime-time journalist was unhappy with Fox News for not protecting him from negative media stories in relation to the case.

Tucker Carlson was removed from the network after the $787.5 million settlement. During the legal battle, internal conversations between Fox News hosts including Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson came to light. Fox News attorneys reportedly convinced the Delaware judge to redact certain damaging documents from public findings. However, Carlson was unhappy with the move. It was revealed that he wanted his feelings about a certain senior executive made public, even if it included the usage of profanities.

The Guardian stated that Carlson called former president Donald Trump’s advisor and attorney Sidney Powell the vulgar “C-word,” which can refer to c*nt, and “b*tch.” The same was made public as part of the lawsuit.

Along with the usage of expletives playing a role in his job termination, the endless reporting of racist stories, which got the network in trouble with advertisers, played a role in his ousting. Business Insider reported that Tucker Carlson began viewing himself as someone who is bigger than the network itself, which left executives worried that he could not be managed.

Former Fox News employee admits to feeling “terrible” about Tucker Carlson’s remarks

Despite the Dominion lawsuit coming to an end, Carlson is still in the middle of former senior booking producer Abby Grossberg’s lawsuit. She claims that their was a sexist and hostile working environment on Carlson’s show’s sets.

Grossberg claimed that she was advised to lie when Dominion’s attorneys presented her with Carlson’s text messages which included the aforementioned offensive terms. She admitted in a court filing that she knew he was capable of using such language in conversations and that she felt “terrible” each time she heard it in the office.

Grossberg also alleged that Carlson’s team would joke around about which female politician they would like to sleep with.

Tucker Carlson addresses Fox News termination

In a videotaped statement, Carlson took aim at the current political system and America’s media. He said:

“Both political parties and their donors have reached consensus on what benefits them and they actively collude to shut down any conversation about it. Suddenly, the United States looks very much like a one-party state. That’s a depressing realization, but it’s not permanent."

The statement comes after Fox News stoically announced that they have “and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways.” They also added:

“We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

Fox News had not shared a particular reason for Carlson’s ousting at the time of writing this article.

