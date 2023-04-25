What is Tucker Carlson’s net worth? Fortune explored as Fox News fires prime-time host

In a surprising move, far-right host Tucker Carlson was ousted from Fox News after he was supposedly pushed out by Rupert Murdoch, the 92-year-old Fox owner. The decision to fire Carlson comes on the heels of the network settling a defamation lawsuit against voting machine company Dominion.

The lawsuit, which was settled for $787.5m over the Fox Network's coverage of the 2020 presidential election, highlighted a litany of text messages from Tucker Carlson in which he appeared to have insulted former President Donald Trump and his associates, including Sidney Powell, one of Trump's lawyers, who was labeled a "liar" for spreading misinformation about the election.

As per The Wall Street Journal, Carlson, who, unbeknownst to him, hosted his final episode on Friday promising to see his viewers again on Monday, was allegedly blindsided by the network’s abrupt decision to fire him. The publication reported that Carlson came to know about his ousting 10 minutes before it was announced on Monday.

While Carlson is yet to address the incident, Fox News, in a statement, said:

“Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and before that as a contributor.”

Details of Tucker Carlson's net worth explored as Fox News parts ways with the popular host

Fox News' decision to cut ties with Tucker Carlson also comes amid his former senior booking producer, Abby Grossberg, filing two separate suits accusing the prime-time host and network of fostering a hostile work environment.

In light of recent developments in the network, Tanvir Rahman, one of Grossberg's lawyers, in a statement, said:

"Tucker Carlson's departure from Fox News is, in part, an admission of the systemic lying, bullying, and conspiracy-mongering claimed by our client.”

Carlson, a journalist, was a political commentator on CNN’s crossfire in 2000 before he was fired after a heated on-air exchange with Daily Show host Jon Stewart in 2005. He then went on to host a show on MSNBC for a brief spell before joining Fox News as a contributor in 2009.

After several guest host stints on Fox News, Carlson began hosting a nightly talk show called "Tucker Carlson Tonight," in 2016 replacing former star host Bill O'Reilly, who was let go after a series of s*xual harassment allegations.

Carlson’s hosting gig on the network was extremely popular among right-wing viewers, catapulting him into an influential host stature after it became the highest-rated show on Fox News. His popularity earned him an annual salary of $6 million. Tucker also signed a lucrative book deal reported to be worth $15 million. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, citing celebrity net worth, Carlson’s earnings have reportedly contributed to his $30 million net worth.

However, his dismissal from the network might affect his yearly earnings and, by extension, his net worth.

Millions of Americans, myself included, tuned in every night to hear him share unapologetic conservative values.

We will continue to follow him wherever he goes next!



I cannot overstate the importance that @TuckerCarlson had on public policy choices we made in the government.

Millions of Americans, myself included, tuned in every night to hear him share unapologetic conservative values.

We will continue to follow him wherever he goes next!

Considering Carlson was the focus of multiple lawsuits against the network, it almost appears inevitable why the network decided to sever ties with the host. However, despite Carlson’s embroilment in controversial lawsuits, his ousting from Fox surprised many, especially his hard-boiled fans, who tuned in every day to watch his show. The show raked in high ratings, generating millions in revenue for the cable channel.

The network said that the 8 pm ET slot occupied by "Tucker Carlson Tonight" will be hosted by a rotation of TV personalities until they choose a permanent anchor.

