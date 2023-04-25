"The new Bud Light": Brian Kilmeade trolled as Tucker Carlson's replacement sparks Fox News boycott calls

American television producer Brian Kilmeade was trolled online after he replaced Tucker Carlson for Monday night's show on Fox News. On April 24, Fox News announced that it had decided to part ways with the 53-year-old in a press release posted on its website.

"FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."

The statement added that Carlson's final show aired on April 21 and that his show will be replaced by Fox News Tonight, which will air live at 8 PM/ET and will be helmed by rotating anchors until they zero down on a new host.

Kat Abu @abughazalehkat Brian Kilmeade very, very, very briefly addressed Tucker's sudden departure from Fox News: "I'm great friends with Tucker and always will be." Brian Kilmeade very, very, very briefly addressed Tucker's sudden departure from Fox News: "I'm great friends with Tucker and always will be." https://t.co/tivaBZ0BUu

Many people were surprised by the news because Carlson's show was often the most-watched on the station. It wasn't clear at first what led to the choice.

During what would have been Carlson's time spot, the new host of Fox News Tonight, Brian Kilmaede, said:

“As you probably have heard, Fox News and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways.”

He then went ahead and wished Tucker the best, before adding that they have been great friends and will always be. However, soon after his segment aired, internet users trolled Fox News for replacing Tucker with Kilmaede, with one even comparing the channel to the now-controversial alcoholic drink, Bud Light.

Twitter reactions on Brian Kilmaede replacing Tucker Carlson

After the news that Carlson had been fired from Fox News and been replaced by Brian Kilmaede went viral, Twitterati were furious. Several users slammed the network for removing Carlson from the prime slot and asked him to boycott Fox. Others said that Kilmaede is too good for the show and that Fox won't survive this fall.

Some users also compared the situation to Bud Light's fall after hiring Dylan Mulvaney as their spokesperson.

Brian Topping @briantopping66 I hope conservatives make the Budweiser boycott look like small potatoes compared to the boycott of FOX News. I just saw a tweet that was talking about favorites to replace @TuckerCarlson . Cut the crap. #BoycottFoxNews I hope conservatives make the Budweiser boycott look like small potatoes compared to the boycott of FOX News. I just saw a tweet that was talking about favorites to replace @TuckerCarlson. Cut the crap. #BoycottFoxNews https://t.co/rmsDgUJm87

🔥🇺🇸 KC 🇺🇸🔥 @KCPayTreeIt 🤣🤣 🏼 Imagine going from Tucker Carlson to Brian Kilmeade in your prime time slot 🤣🤣🤣 Imagine going from Tucker Carlson to Brian Kilmeade in your prime time slot 🤣😂🤣🤣😭🙌🏼 https://t.co/dXMZiLG9wu

Jim Benson @jmbenson1491 Should Fox get the "Bud Light" treatment? Should millions cancel subscriptions and pull the plug? Should Fox get the "Bud Light" treatment? Should millions cancel subscriptions and pull the plug?

J6 Videos @J6Videos Tucker Carlson:

"Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney are LIARS"



This video is taken from Tuckers airing of the newly released J6 Videos on 3/6/2023



Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News. Today, My Boycott of

RIP Fox News begins!

Done with Fox Tucker Carlson:"Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney are LIARS"This video is taken from Tuckers airing of the newly released J6 Videos on 3/6/2023Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News. Today, My Boycott of RIP Fox News begins!Done with Fox https://t.co/P6ousl6xOD

Collin Rugg @CollinRugg Brian Kilmeade takes over for 'Fox News Tonight' in replace of Tucker Carlson.



Great show if you are wanting to fall asleep.



Fox News is dead.

Brian Kilmeade takes over for 'Fox News Tonight' in replace of Tucker Carlson.Great show if you are wanting to fall asleep.Fox News is dead.https://t.co/eNL3aYzLAC

Vince Langman @LangmanVince Was anybody surprised that Paul Ryan picked fellow Never Trumper D-Bag Brian Kilmeade to fill in for Tuckers time slot tonight? Was anybody surprised that Paul Ryan picked fellow Never Trumper D-Bag Brian Kilmeade to fill in for Tuckers time slot tonight? https://t.co/AWVstosyNU

James Tate @JamesTate121



Boycott Fox News!



We are all in this together! #MAGAMorons In solidarity with MAGA I to shall delete this app. (not that I ever had it)Boycott Fox News!We are all in this together! #MAGAMorons In solidarity with MAGA I to shall delete this app. (not that I ever had it) Boycott Fox News! 💯We are all in this together! 😃 https://t.co/eC1NqFN5dz

V for Vendetta @abortionisdead @KCPayTreeIt I didn't watch. I turned Fox off for the very last time earlier today. @KCPayTreeIt I didn't watch. I turned Fox off for the very last time earlier today.

a @southwind63 Well Fox News has just became the next bud light boycott Well Fox News has just became the next bud light boycott https://t.co/FWvL02GKNu

Jeff Wardle @JeffWardle



Snooze fest for sure. @CollinRugg Oh no. They put the nice guy in there.Snooze fest for sure. @CollinRugg Oh no. They put the nice guy in there. Snooze fest for sure.

🕊❣️𝓐𝓷𝓷 𝓲𝓼 𝓡𝓲𝓰𝓱𝓽❣️🕊 ☦️ 𝐗𝐋𝐕 @Ann_Lilyflower

Over 100 million of us can take down any company in a matter of weeks. Just by the power of our wallets. We have to let them know that we won't stand for their crap anymore. BOYCOTT FOX NEWS.

#BoycottFoxNews Please understand this.Over 100 million of us can take down any company in a matter of weeks. Just by the power of our wallets. We have to let them know that we won't stand for their crap anymore. BOYCOTT FOX NEWS. Please understand this. Over 100 million of us can take down any company in a matter of weeks. Just by the power of our wallets. We have to let them know that we won't stand for their crap anymore. BOYCOTT FOX NEWS.#BoycottFoxNews

Mr. America @ConservativesSo Unfollow Fox News. Fox Fired Tucker. Boycott…. Unfollow Fox News. Fox Fired Tucker. Boycott….

Tucker Carlson found out about his termination minutes before it was announced

According to the Wall Street Journal, Tucker learned of his termination 10 minutes before it was made public. The Los Angeles Times reported that Rupert Murdoch, the 92-year-old owner of Fox, and senior Fox officials made the decision to fire Tucker Carlson.

Lachlan Murdoch, the CEO of Fox Corporation and the son of Rupert Murdoch, and Suzanne Scott, the CEO of Fox News, decided to terminate Carlson on Friday night, as per the Washington Post.

The Los Angeles Times reported that it was related to a complaint filed by Abby Grossberg, a former senior booking producer on Carlson's program who claims she encountered unfair treatment and a hostile work environment.

The journalist had recently signed a new contract with Fox News, which included a significant increase in Tucker Carlson's original content for the Fox Nation streaming service.

On Monday night, Carlson was scheduled to speak with Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, whom the network had been pushing earlier in the day. But Kilmeade, a frequent Fox & Friends co-host, ended up doing the interview.

According to Semafor, the executive producer for Carlson, Justin Wells, is also departing the network.

Poll : 0 votes