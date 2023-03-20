How old is Rupert Murdoch? Media mogul announces engagement to new partner Ann Lesley Smith

Rupert Murdoch, who is 92 years old, recently got engaged to his girlfriend, Ann Lesley Smith. Rupert proposed to Ann on March 17, which also marked St. Patrick's Day in New York City, with an Asscher-cut diamond solitaire ring. While speaking to the New York Post, Murdoch said:

"I was very nervous. I dreaded falling in love – but I knew this would be my last. It better be. I'm happy."

.....Media giant Rupert Murdoch, 92, announces fifth marriage less than a year after divorce from Jerry Hall

The news comes following Murdoch's divorce from Jerry Hall in August 2022. Jerry filed for divorce the previous month in Los Angeles County Court, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their separation.

Hall received an email from Murdoch before their divorce, saying that their relationship was over. Murdoch's attorney later confirmed the news of their divorce, saying that the pair will remain good friends and have wished each other the best for the future.

Rupert Murdoch and Ann Lesley Smith's relationship timeline explored

Rupert Murdoch and Lesley Ann Smith first met in 2022 (Image via DoodlesTrks/Twitter)

According to the Independent, Rupert Murdoch and Ann Lesley Smith first met at Christmas 2022, when Smith came to Murdoch's residence for dinner. Smith told the Post that they met the same year at Rupert's Vineyard in Bel Air, California.

According to Murdoch, Smith and her husband were the owners of a vineyard and have been involved in the wine business for a long time. He added:

"Last year when there were 200 people at my vineyard, I met her and we talked a bit. Two weeks later I called her."

Murdoch and Smith were spotted enjoying a holiday in Barbados in January 2023, with the arrangements taken care of by billionaire and JCB chairman Anthony Bamford. The pair's marriage is reportedly scheduled for the summer of this year. While speaking to the Post, Ann said that her former late husband, Chester Smith, was a country singer, radio and TV executive. She added:

"In perspective, it's not my first rodeo. Getting near 70 means being in the last half. I waited for the right time. Friends are happy for me."

Ann Lesley Smith was a police chaplain in San Francisco. Murdoch mentioned that he and Smith are excited to spend the rest of their lives together and that he would adjust his work schedule between California, the UK, Montana, and New York.

Rupert Murdoch's relationship history explored

Rupert Murdoch was first married to Melbourne-based flight attendant Patricia Booker in 1956 and they became parents of a child, with the marriage eventually ending in divorce in 1967.

He then tied the knot with journalist Anna Tov in 1967 and they welcomed three children – Elisabeth, Lachlan, and James. Following their divorce in 1999, Murdoch married entrepreneur Wendi Deng the same year and they became the parents of two children – Grace and Chloe. The duo separated in 2013.

