How many kids does Jack Nicholson have? All about his family as son, Ray, makes dinner appearance

Jack Nicholson’s son Ray Nicholson was recently spotted out for dinner with a friend at a Santa Monica, California restaurant on March 9.

2021 has been a great year for Ray as he was able to get his first major acting role in the Amazon Prime series, Panic, which was released during the summer. He then appeared in the Oscar-nominated movie, Licorice Pizza.

Children of Jack Nicholson

Jack Nicholson shares five children with his former partners, including ex-wife Sandra Knight. Jack and Sandra welcomed their daughter Jennifer Nicholson in 1963 and split five years later.

The former actor’s second child, Caleb James Goddard, was born when the star was in a relationship with Susan Anspach. Caleb was later legally adopted by actor Mark Goddard.

Nicholson then met model Winnie Hollman, the mother of his daughter Honey, who was born in 1981. He was in a relationship with Rebecca Broussard from 1989 to 1994 and they welcomed a daughter, Lorraine, in 1990 and son Raymond, in 1992.

1) Jennifer Nicholson

Jennifer Nicholson is an actress (Image via Timothy Greenfield-Sanders/Getty Images)

Jennifer Nicholson is Jack's first child. Like her father, she is also an actress and has appeared in films like Johnny Christ, Wolf, Inevitable Grace, Hoffa, and others. She also has an important role in the upcoming film Citizens.

She was married to Mark Norfleet in 1997. The former couple had two kids together, Duke and Sean. They separated in 2003.

2) Caleb James Goddard

Born on September 26, 1970, Caleb appeared in the 1998 film, The Slap Maxwell Story. According to IMDb, he worked as a location assistant on the set of Guilty as Charged in 1991.

Caleb stayed out of the public eye for most of his childhood. He studied at Georgetown University in Washington.

3) Honey Hollman

Born in 1981, Honey Hollman was one of the most private among Jack Nicholson’s kids. Even though she has always stayed away from the spotlight, she has played a small role in the Danish movie, Empire North.

She is married to Peter Duffy and the pair are living a quiet life in the Irish town of Trim, where they own a pub. She is reportedly the mother of three children.

4) Lorraine Broussard Nicholson

Born on April 16, 1990, Lorraine is the fourth child of Jack Nicholson. She made her acting debut in 2003’s Something’s Gotta Give followed by her appearances in other films like Click, Soul Surfer, Hacker, and Room 105.

She was raised in Los Angeles and studied acting at Brown University. She has been spotted alongside her father on several occasions, mostly courtside at Los Angeles Lakers games.

5) Ray Nicholson

Ray Nicholson is an actor like his father (Image via SMXRF/Getty Images)

Ray Nicholson is the youngest son of Jack Nicholson, born on February 20, 1992. He is an actor and has appeared in movies like Promising Young Woman, Now Is Everything, The Benchwarmers, and others. He has also worked as an assistant director at A Reunion and Boots.

Raised in Los Angeles, he attended Cinematic Arts school at the University of Southern California and appeared in school productions.

