What happened to Brian Sicknick? Tucker Carlson shows footage showing uninjured officer during January 6 Capitol attack

On January 6, 2021, Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick was physically assaulted and pepper sprayed during a confrontation with the rioters. As per CNN, Brian Sicknick died a day later due to a series of strokes brought on by injuries sustained during the attack.

While the medical examiner said that he died of natural causes, he also noted that the injuries sustained during the attack played a role in exacerbating his condition.

On Monday, March 6, 2023, Fox News host Tucker Carlson aired newly released, never-before-seen footage from the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack that showed images of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died a day after the attack.

The footage, obtained by Carlson from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, showed Brian Sicknick walking around the capitol and instructing the rioters who were seen sauntering around the building.

Tucker Carlson alleged that the rioters were not responsible for Brian Sicknick’s death

During Monday's broadcast, Tucker Carlson aired the newly obtained video and alleged that the rioters were not responsible for Brian Sicknick’s death, as he appeared to be perfectly healthy while walking around the Capitol building.

Tucker claimed that Democrats used Brian Sicknick's death to further their political agenda by overplaying the incident at the Capitol.

In the years since the January 6 attack, Carlson has repeatedly minimized the violence inflicted by the rioters and blamed the Democrats for dramatizing the events that saw thousands of pro-Trump mobs swarm the congressional building to stop authorities from legitimizing Joe Biden’s presidency.

Shortly after airing the video, Carlson on his show doubled down on his claims and said that Sicknick’s death was not the result of the riot, but was portrayed as such to turn him into a “martyr” of the insurrection.

“Whatever happened to Brian Sicknick was very obviously not the result of violence he suffered at the entrance to the Capitol. This tape overturns the single most powerful and politically useful lie the Democrats have told us about January 6.”

As per CNN, the Capitol Police have warned people against airing any surveillance footage from the riot as it threatens the building's security. During the broadcast, Carlson addressed the issue and claimed that the video was reviewed by the Capitol Police before playing it for an audience at large.

“We do take security seriously, so before airing any of this video we checked first with the Capitol Police. We’re happy to say their reservations were minor and for the most part, they were reasonable. In the end, the only change that we made was in blurring the details of a single interior door in the Capitol building.”

However, CNN reported that according to multiple sources at Capitol hill, Carlson’s show provided only one clip to the authorities to review and not the others.

In addition to Sicknick’s footage, Cralson also aired images of the rioter known as the “QAnon Shaman,” whose real name is Jacob Chansley.

Chansley, who pleaded guilty to obstructing the Electoral College proceedings on January 6 was seen walking around the building without any interference from the police in the clip aired by Carlson.

CNN reported that multiple news agencies have asked House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for access to the clip, which was only provided to Carlson. However, as per the publication, McCarthy’s office said it is still working on the process of making the video widely available to other organizations.

