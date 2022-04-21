Donald Trump walks out of interview with Piers Morgan: Former US President releases audio explaining what really happened

Former US President Donald Trump recently walked out of an interview with Piers Morgan after the latter questioned him about losing the 2020 US presidential election.

The moment was documented in a 30-second promotional clip for the new show Piers Morgan Uncensored on Rupert Murdoch’s Talk TV. The segment was also promoted as “the most explosive interview of the year.”

However, the advert for the interview showed an agitated Trump storming off the set while asking the crew to turn off the camera. Shortly after the video's release, the former president released an audio claiming that he did not walk out of the interview and that the promotional video was heavily edited.

What happened during the Donald Trump x Piers Morgan interview?

Piers Morgan alleged Donald Trump walked off set during a talk TV interview (Image via Ramin Talaie/Getty Images)

Donald Trump recently appeared in an interview with Piers Morgan for the latter's new talk show Piers Morgan Uncensored. A dramatic promotional clip showed the former US President walking out of the interview after being asked about his loss in the 2020 election.

During the interview, Morgan told Trump that the 2020 election was "free and fair" and that he "lost" the seat due to the voting results. In response, the former president could be heard saying:

“Only a fool would think that.”

Defending his own claim further, Trump also said that he is an "honest man," and he is much more honest than the presenter himself:

“I think I’m a very honest man, much more honest than you, actually.”

When Morgan argued that Trump had failed to provide "hard evidence" supporting his alleged claims about the 2020 election being fraudulent in nature, Trump replied:

“I don’t think you’re real.”

The promotional clip ended with Trump walking out of the interview and asking the team to "turn the camera off."

The latest drama comes after it was revealed that Morgan would reportedly be paid £50 million for nearly three years for hosting the new daily talk show. The program will air on Fox Nation in the US and Sky News Australia.

Morgan has also announced that he will also be returning to ITV as a guest on the Lorraine show this weekend. The broadcaster left Good Morning Britain last year after facing an on-air clash with Alex Beresford over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

A look into Donald Trump’s audio recording

Donald Trump denies walking out of Piers Morgan's interview (Image via Win McNamee/Getty Images)

As Donald Trump and Piers Morgan's clip from their upcoming dramatic interview surfaced online, the former issued an official statement and denied walking off the set, as shown in the promotional video.

Trump's communication director, Taylor Budowich, took to Twitter to share the former president's statement that claimed Morgan attempted to "unlawfully and deceptively" edit the interview like the rest of the "Fake News Media."

He said that the presenter attempted to make it look like Trump walked out of the interview, but the actual incident was taped by the latter's team. As per an audio recording obtained by NBC News, Trump's interview with Morgan did not end after the former walked off the set.

Instead, Morgan and Trump were heard laughing and thanking each other by the end of the interview. As the audio came to a close, Morgan could be heard saying:

"That was a great interview. Thank you very much. I really appreciate it.”

Shortly after the final words, Trump could be heard saying, “turn the camera off.” Budowich claimed that the same words were falsely edited to make it appear that the former president was angry.

The audio also explained that Trump called Morgan “very deceptive” when Budowich called out Morgan for expanding the interview and repeatedly saying he had one last question before asking more.

Speaking on the controversy, Budowich told NBC News that the promotional clip was a “pathetic attempt” to revive Morgan’s career:

“This is a pathetic attempt to use President Trump as a way to revive the career of a failed television host. It is also another example of President Trump being right, as he told Piers Morgan that the host was dishonest to his face and Piers, for the first time in his life, didn’t disappoint.”

Piers Morgan has maintained his silence about the situation and has not responded to the audio recording. The 75-minute talk show is reportedly set to be streamed on Monday, April 25, on the day of the launch of Murdoch’s new TV channel.

