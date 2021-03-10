The funniest Piers Morgan memes on the internet, after "walk off incident" leads to him quitting Good Morning Britain

Piers Morgan's recent decision to storm off the set of Good Morning Britain after being called out by co-host Alex Beresford has opened up the floodgates to a plethora of hilarious memes and online trolls.

The 55-year old English broadcaster threw a mini temper tantrum on live television recently after his co-host Alex Beresford called him out for relentlessly hounding the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

Piers Morgan just walked off the Good Morning Britain set (!!!) after co-presenter Alex Beresford defended Harry and Meghan and condemned Piers' treatment of them in yesterday's programming pic.twitter.com/mH75J8ND4O — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021

In the viral clip above, Alex Beresford criticized Piers Morgan's obsession with Meghan Markle, while discussing the ramifications of the Oprah interview:

"I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle, you’ve made it so clear a number of times on this programme, and I understand you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle and she cut you off. She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has but yet you continue to trash her..."

However, before he could complete his statement, Piers Morgan responded by saying that he "was done with this," as he stormed out of the studio.

This prompted Alex Beresford to sum up his behavior as "absolutely diabolical."

In light of the incident, Twitter was soon abuzz with a barrage of hilarious Piers Morgan memes.

In the aftermath of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive Oprah Winfrey interview recently, Piers Morgan received backlash online after he launched a venomous tirade against them on Good Morning Britain.

His comments soon triggered a wave of dissent online, with several Twitter users labeling him 'salty' over the fact that he had been ghosted by Meghan Markle a couple of years ago.

A video of him recounting his personal experience with Meghan recently surfaced online, as the Twitterati proceeded to use it as further leverage against him.

Piers Morgan is *not so secretly* obsessed w/ Meghan Markle & I’m happy #TheView played the clip to show where his disdain stems from. How many women have been in situations where men you’ve turned down become aggressive b/c they don’t like being told no? pic.twitter.com/QuZmJCArAr — WellTheTruthIs (@truth_well) March 9, 2021

In response to his viral walk out, several Twitter users took advantage of the opportunity to concoct a slew of hilarious memes, which both hailed Alex Beresford as well as ridiculed Piers Morgan.

Imagine writing an entire book on snowflakes to then run off crying from your own show... #piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/Zo5F5DAekR — George O'Neill (@GeorgeONeill100) March 9, 2021

Looking out for piers Morgan incase he storms off this way 😺 pic.twitter.com/LgtR9ess1w — Sox the cat (@Soxthewavingcat) March 9, 2021

Piers Morgan, moments later in the green room. #SashayAway pic.twitter.com/KaI0kYjtvd — George Hahn (@georgehahn) March 9, 2021

Piers Morgan after storming off from Alex Beresford #GMB pic.twitter.com/UDq5ugOK10 — Jessie T (@JessicaThorley1) March 9, 2021

Piers Morgan spends hours and hours spewing vile anti-Black rhetoric in the media.....



But after 70 seconds of his colleague calling him out on air for his racist bullying of #MeghanMarkle , Piers runs off like pic.twitter.com/3itpFs5qrL — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) March 9, 2021

The second someone asks me to listen and do my job. #piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/oSgUsbj0Xo — Loudandproudpodcast (@Loudandproudpo1) March 9, 2021

the good morning britain cast during the ad-breaks tomorrow morning xoxo #piersmorgan #piersmorganIsABully pic.twitter.com/FRi3ev5vCn — 𝐟𝐥𝐲𝐧𝐧 ☽ (@oyahsumii) March 9, 2021

People with mental health issues shouldn’t be given airtime. @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/taQm6i7EiL — Georgi #FBPE (formerly Georgi Georgiev) (@GeorgieHristov) March 9, 2021

“Look, Daddy. Teacher says, every time Piers Morgan storms off set, an angel gets his wings.” pic.twitter.com/YTHmxc6dFm — Jon Wills (@BulletToBarrel) March 9, 2021

I wish #AlexBeresford had a @Twitter account so I could give him his accolades for eloquently putting @piersmorgan in his place! Hopefully @GMB will show him this tweet! pic.twitter.com/XX7YXRNRDM — Stacy (@Sassystacy) March 9, 2021

When you’re Piers Morgan pic.twitter.com/5bdUXpHbAH — Dobby Club (@DobbyClub06) March 9, 2021

Meghan Markle when she sees another friend request from Piers Morgan https://t.co/7qUNBdHPmp — Chloe ✨ (@Chloefx94) March 9, 2021

Harry when he sees Piers Morgan pic.twitter.com/viQeCiZvqz — Umamah (@umamah_2) March 8, 2021

Piers Tantrum Morgan ( he’s at a funny age...) pic.twitter.com/P1CRJUba6e — Framcoise Goral Reyes 💙 (@FramcoiseR) March 9, 2021

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Piers Morgan had just had a tantrum and walked off set

Fucking baby doesn’t like a taste of his own medicine. pic.twitter.com/XL1WjBVg1W — Paul (@Tumblescarlet67) March 9, 2021

Fully grown man, Piers Morgan, sulking in his dressing room after having a tantrum and storming off live TV because someone said Meghan Markle “cut him off” pic.twitter.com/kqlWqkh6lW — Shan (@ShannonGolder) March 9, 2021

Alex Beresford: "I understand that you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle and she cut you off. She's entitled to cut you off if she wants too."



Piers Morgan: pic.twitter.com/FkG6pw3HvQ — Célia 🍒 (@_MrsWanted) March 9, 2021

Piers Morgan getting home after Alex Beresford made him walk of #GMB pic.twitter.com/ezb6YopqxU — Jay Cartwright (@J_CartwrightN0T) March 9, 2021

Alex Beresford to Piers Morgan this morning. My man 👏🏻 #goodmorningbritain pic.twitter.com/kf3ljsH5rS — ⭐Keninho⭐ (@Keninho83) March 9, 2021

Alex Beresford when he saw Piers Morgan after GMB this morning https://t.co/wsYHvhKwOR — Thomas Stirk 💙 (@TomStirk1992) March 9, 2021

Me to Alex Beresford after he rinsed Piers Morgan live on telly pic.twitter.com/37xnpql5lT — Owain ☭🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OWAINPARRYM8) March 9, 2021

LIVE scenes as Piers Morgan flounces away after mild criticism.



#Snowflake #PiersMorgan pic.twitter.com/AjwK6Y8VXs — El Christo (@ElRaynerista) March 9, 2021

When Alex Beresford made Piers Morgan run off camera in tears

Me:#GMB pic.twitter.com/teVkmIRnIW — Neptune Scorpion (@lunarmermaid) March 9, 2021

I think middle-aged egomaniac Piers Morgan has gotten too comfortable with zoom-interviews and can't handle face to face criticism.

Round of applause for Alex Beresford #goodmorningbritain pic.twitter.com/PbgnJ6SwmX — Michelle (@shells_twits) March 9, 2021

You love to see it. Alex Beresford telling the troll Piers Morgan a couple of home truths. #MeghanMarkle is living in you head rent free Piers. #goodmorningbritainpic.twitter.com/DVDa3IeCFp — Late Night Reds (@LateNightReds) March 9, 2021

Piers Morgan after trying to head to head with Dr Shola Moss-Shogbamimu, Trisha Goddard and Alex Beresford #gmb #piersmorgan #meghan pic.twitter.com/phY8ZV70p1 — Atul Doshi (@atuldoshi1) March 9, 2021

Meghan Markle ringing Piers Morgan after leaving GMTV pic.twitter.com/0iHWREmcWQ — Christian (@christian_avfc) March 9, 2021

Oh so Piers Morgan is leaving Good Morning Britain? How sad :/// *opens up a bottle of wine* pic.twitter.com/OVJndweedb — Aoife💃🏽💃🏽 (@aoifeslattsx) March 9, 2021

Meghan right now reacting to the Piers Morgan News #RoyalFamily #MeghanandHarryonOprah pic.twitter.com/qBtvsKcVIu — Grace Edwards (@GraceMayEdwards) March 9, 2021

Piers Morgan has resigned from Good Morning Britain pic.twitter.com/JIbnaPjcYP — Backrolls? (@Spilling_The_T) March 9, 2021

Piers Morgan after leaving GMB:



pic.twitter.com/3YSiLYD6Zk — 𝔀𝓲𝓵𝓵 (@pritchxrdd) March 9, 2021

Piers Morgan just got sacked from ITV. pic.twitter.com/1ksUBZLqvR — Guffers (@gavmacn) March 9, 2021

The whole of the UK waving goodbye to Piers Morgan 👋🏻 #GMB pic.twitter.com/Jp41cpnNeu — Jay Cartwright (@J_CartwrightN0T) March 9, 2021

piers morgan on his way to the job centre pic.twitter.com/2JQfcOHg5V — will fan of pete doherty (@LadiesLoveWiII) March 9, 2021

Me hearing the news that Piers Morgan has finally resigned from Good Morning Britain: pic.twitter.com/R4roP4SmR8 — Steven Bonaventure x (@absolutegazelle) March 9, 2021

piers morgan after getting 41,000 ofcom complaints and quitting good morning britain pic.twitter.com/BNOKYEIVkK — naomi (@naomixfenton) March 9, 2021

Meghan Markle calling Harry after hearing Piers Morgan’s off GMB pic.twitter.com/4lL9yGnCbm — Ms. Capalot 🥰 (@omo9jaaa) March 9, 2021

As the memes continue to come in thick and fast, in a major development that took place just recently, Piers Morgan has officially quit Good Morning Britain, in the aftermath of his altercation with Alex Beresford.

This comes in the aftermath of the organization reportedly receiving a whopping 41,000 complaints over his comments on Meghan Markle:

BREAKING: Piers Morgan to leave Good Morning Britain ITV has announced ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BHc1SbKP37 — David Farrell (@DavidJ_Farrell) March 9, 2021

With the internet still yet to come to terms with the mammoth news of Piers Morgan's resignation, expect an endless avalanche of reactions to follow suit very soon.