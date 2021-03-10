The funniest Piers Morgan memes on the internet, after "walk off incident" leads to him quitting Good Morning Britain

Piers Morgan's recent decision to storm off the set of Good Morning Britain after being called out by co-host Alex Beresford has opened up the floodgates to a plethora of hilarious memes and online trolls.
The 55-year old English broadcaster threw a mini temper tantrum on live television recently after his co-host Alex Beresford called him out for relentlessly hounding the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.
In the viral clip above, Alex Beresford criticized Piers Morgan's obsession with Meghan Markle, while discussing the ramifications of the Oprah interview:
"I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle, you’ve made it so clear a number of times on this programme, and I understand you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle and she cut you off. She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has but yet you continue to trash her..."
However, before he could complete his statement, Piers Morgan responded by saying that he "was done with this," as he stormed out of the studio.
This prompted Alex Beresford to sum up his behavior as "absolutely diabolical."
In light of the incident, Twitter was soon abuzz with a barrage of hilarious Piers Morgan memes.
Piers Morgan Quits: Twitter responds with hilarious memes, as Piers Morgan storms off the set of Good Morning Britain
In the aftermath of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive Oprah Winfrey interview recently, Piers Morgan received backlash online after he launched a venomous tirade against them on Good Morning Britain.
His comments soon triggered a wave of dissent online, with several Twitter users labeling him 'salty' over the fact that he had been ghosted by Meghan Markle a couple of years ago.
A video of him recounting his personal experience with Meghan recently surfaced online, as the Twitterati proceeded to use it as further leverage against him.
In response to his viral walk out, several Twitter users took advantage of the opportunity to concoct a slew of hilarious memes, which both hailed Alex Beresford as well as ridiculed Piers Morgan.
As the memes continue to come in thick and fast, in a major development that took place just recently, Piers Morgan has officially quit Good Morning Britain, in the aftermath of his altercation with Alex Beresford.
This comes in the aftermath of the organization reportedly receiving a whopping 41,000 complaints over his comments on Meghan Markle:
With the internet still yet to come to terms with the mammoth news of Piers Morgan's resignation, expect an endless avalanche of reactions to follow suit very soon.