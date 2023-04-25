What is Don Lemon's net worth? Fortune revealed as CNN host ousted after 17 years 

CNN has bid adieu to longtime host, Don Lemon, two months after he apologized for his comments on Republican presidential candidate, Nikki Haley. However, it does not look like Don and CNN parted ways on good terms, as the former later updated followers on Twitter about how he was “stunned” to know from his agent that he was terminated.

He said:

“After 17 years at CNN, I would have though that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play.”

He also thanked his colleagues and the teams he worked with.

CNN released a statement on the matter, saying:

"Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors."

The entire fiasco related to Haley happened in February 2023, when during a discussion on the morning show, CNN This Morning, Don Lemon, along with his co-hosts, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, commented that Nikki Haley was not “in her prime.” Talking about her age being 51, he stated how a woman is considered to be in her prime, when she is “in her 20s, 30s, and maybe 40s.”

Don Lemon is a popular journalist and news anchor who was attached to the CNN group for 17 years. As per several reports, he drew an average salary of $4 million. All of his fortune combined made his net worth close to $12 million in 2023.

Ed Krassenstein @EdKrassen



"I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency… BREAKING: Don Lemon was just fired from CNN. He announced so with the following statement:"I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… BREAKING: Don Lemon was just fired from CNN. He announced so with the following statement:"I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

About Don Lemon's career as CNN fires him for inappropriate comment

As Don Lemon made the comment about Haley not being in her “prime,” he was instantly challenged by his co-host, Harlow, who questioned him:

“I think we need to qualify. Are you talking about prime for childbearing or are you talking about prime for being president?”

Don then claimed that he was just “stating facts.” However, soon after the show aired, he received major backlash for his comments, and ultimately ended up apologizing for the same. He was also seen absent from the show for three days, and returned the next week, after he issued an apology on Twitter.

Don Lemon, a journalist by profession, started his career with Fox and NBC, and later was a correspondent on Today and NBC Nightly News. Later, in 2006, he joined CNN and became a popular figure on the channel. He hosted a massive number of prime-time shows, and got great air time as well as recognition for all his shows.

After hosting Don Lemon Tonight from 2014 to 2022, he later became the co-host of a morning show from October 2022, until he was recently fired.

His skills and talent earned him and CNN several awards, including 3 Emmys. For his contributions, he earned an annual salary of approximately $4 million. At the same time, all of his fortunes have contributed to his networth of $12 million over the years.

Furthermore, the Nikki Haley matter is not the first to land Don Lemon in trouble. In 2016, Don accused Trump of being “racist,” and claimed that the former president promoted white supremacy.

His direct comments have often landed him in deep waters, but the termination after 17 years has come as a surprise to several regular CNN viewers.

Poll : 0 votes