Who is Kyra Phillips? Don Lemon misogyny allegations explored as texts surface in bombshell report

American journalist Don Lemon is being called out for his alleged misogynistic behavior in a new report. According to a report published by Variety on April 5, the famed CNN journalist allegedly sent threatening texts to his former co-worker Kyra Phillips back when they worked together.

Variety reports that in 2008, when Don Lemon and Phillips were working together on CNN, the former was allegedly unhappy that the latter got to cover an assignment in Iraq.

Lemon reportedly tore up notes at their common news pod and sent intimidating messages to her from an unknown phone. Reportedly, one of the text messages read:

“Now you’ve crossed the line, and you’re going to pay for it.”

After an investigation, CNN authorities traced back the anonymous number to Don Lemon.

All you need to know about Don Lemon's former co-worker Kyra Phillips

Born on August 8, 1968, Kyra Phillips is a native of Jacksonville, Illinois. Currently, she is working as an investigative reporter for ABC News.

After studying at Helix High School, Phillips graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Southern California. She began working as a news anchor and reporter for WLUK-TV in Wisconsin. In 1994, she switched jobs to WDSU-TV in Louisiana.

Phillips joined CNN in 1999. She had access to the U.S. Navy Air Wing CVW-9 in 2001 when they were getting ready for the war in Afghanistan. She also worked on a TV show in Antarctica for about a month.

During the 2003 Iraq attack, she did her job from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. Phillips was the last writer to fly in the F-14 Tomcat for the U.S. Navy before it was taken out of service in 2006.

In 2018, Kyra Phillips left her job at CNN and joined ABC News as a D.C.-based correspondent.

As for Don Lemon's alleged animosity towards Phillips, the threatening texts were tracked down to the former. This, according to Variety, sparked an HR inquiry into Lemon, which led to his removal from the air in his co-starring position with Phillips and placement on weekend programs.

However, in a statement shared with news outlet Insider, Lemon denied sending texts to Phillips in the first place.

"The story, which is riddled with patently false anecdotes and no concrete evidence, is entirely based on unsourced, unsubstantiated, 15-year-old anonymous gossip. It's amazing and disappointing that Variety would be so reckless."

CNN also issued a statement to Insider stating that Don was "never notified" about the investigation that Variety reported.

"CNN cannot corroborate the alleged events from 15 years ago."

This is not the first time Don Lemon has been called out for his alleged behavior towards women. In February 2023, netizens slammed him for his remarks on Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley about her not being in her "prime" to contest for the White House bid.

“Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime, sorry. A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s.”

Several women's rights groups and network president Chris Licht called him out for his words. He later apologized on Twitter for his remarks on Haley, stating:

Don Lemon @donlemon The reference I made to a woman’s “prime” this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman’s age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day. The reference I made to a woman’s “prime” this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman’s age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day.

As of this article's writing, there are no other updates on the story.

Poll : 0 votes