Lollapalooza security guard arrested for sending fake message about mass shooting

Janya Williams, an 18-year-old security guard, has been arrested for sending out a fake text message at this year’s Lollapalooza festival. The message, received on the TextNow medium, threatened a mass shooting at the Chicago festival on July 29 at 4 pm.

Williams has now been accused of sending her supervisor an anonymous message before 3 pm on the second day of Lollapallooza. The text message allegedly read:

“Mass shooting at 4pm location Lollapalooza. We have 150 targets.”

After authorities found out that it was the 18-year-old who sent the message, she admitted to it saying that she wanted to leave work early.

Security guard created fake Facebook profile to send mass shooting message at Lollapalooza

AMC @alexandramchan not a security guard calling in a fake mass shooting at lollapalooza to get off early from work not a security guard calling in a fake mass shooting at lollapalooza to get off early from work 😣

According to NBC Chicago, Williams also allegedly told her supervisor that her sister had alerted her about another mass shooting threat on Facebook. She showed them a message which was a screenshot of a different message that wasn't posted on Facebook.

Authorities are also alleging that the 18-year-old also created a fake Facebook page under the name Ben Scott in order to create the fake post.

Wannabe Big Sleeper & Fresh Air Advocate @BrainSyncing A Lollapalooza security guard faked a mass shooting threat to get out of work early. They’ve since been arrested. That plan worked better than expected, they don’t even have to go to work anymore. A Lollapalooza security guard faked a mass shooting threat to get out of work early. They’ve since been arrested. That plan worked better than expected, they don’t even have to go to work anymore.

When the Chicago police and the FBI Joint Counterterrorism Task Force were notified, they discovered the Apple iCloud account and IP address of the TextNow number. They found that the number belonged to Williams.

When Williams was questioned, she admitted to sending the message. She also added that she made the fake Facebook post as she wanted to "leave work early."

As of now, Williams has been charged with a felony count for making a false terrorist threat.

On Sunday, July 31, Cook County Judge Mary Marubio set her bail at $50,000. She is set to appear before the court again on Monday, July 8.

j-hope performed as headliner at this year’s Lollapalooza

BTS performer j-hope was announced as the headliner for July 31 at Lollapalooza's Bud Light Seltzer Stage. He played a large portion of his solo discography, along with a rendition of BTS' Dynamite.

j-hope was the first Korean artist to headline a major U.S. music festival. He also became the artist to sell the highest number of tickets ever. Also performing at the festival were Tomorrow X Together, who made history becoming the first K-pop act to perform at the festival.

This year’s Lollapalooza also featured a star-studded lineup with artists including Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Machine Gun Kelly, The KID LAROI and Charli XCX among others.

Meanwhile, the Indian iteration of Lolapalooza has been announced for January 2023. The festival will take place in Mumbai on January 28 and 29, and is being organized by entertainment and ticketing platform BookMyShow.

Lollapalooza India @LollaIndia After travelling through 7 countries and 3 continents, the moment has arrived for India.



4 stages, 40 acts, 2 days, all here in Mumbai. See you on Jan 28-29!



Register for early bird access lollaindia.com After travelling through 7 countries and 3 continents, the moment has arrived for India.4 stages, 40 acts, 2 days, all here in Mumbai. See you on Jan 28-29! #LollaIndia Register for early bird access 🌏After travelling through 7 countries and 3 continents, the moment has arrived for India.4 stages, 40 acts, 2 days, all here in Mumbai. See you on Jan 28-29! #LollaIndiaRegister for early bird access👉lollaindia.com https://t.co/nAWeRbNCKy

The inaugural edition of the festival in India will be open to over 60,000 fans, and will feature four stages with over 20 hours of live music performed by some of the biggest names globally and locally.

Fans can register for the Indian edition of the festival on its official Indian website. While the early bird tickets for the festival are sold out, the general section tickets will be announced later.

The star-studded artist line-up for the first-ever Indian edition of the festival will be announced later this year.

