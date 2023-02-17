What did Don Lemon say about Nikki Haley? Women in their prime comment sparks call for CNN anchor's firing 

CNN anchor Don Lemon recently came under fire after making comments about GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s age and saying she was no longer in her “prime.”

On Wednesday, Haley launched her campaign for the presidential candidacy and took a subtle dig at her opponents, 76-year-old Donald Trump and 80-year-old Joe Biden, by seeking “mandatory mental competency tests” for politicians over the age of 75.

Nikki Haley @NikkiHaley Liberals can't stand the idea of having competency tests for older politicians to make sure they can do the job.



Speaking to a South Carolina crowd, Haley said:

“America is not past our prime — it's just that our politicians are past theirs.”

Don Lemon discussed Haley’s speech with co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins during CNN This Morning and said he was “uncomfortable” about the discussion surrounding age.

He also said that Nikki Haley, who is 51 years old, is not in her “prime” as women can be considered in their prime in their 20s, 30s and 40s:

“This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable. I think it’s the wrong road to go down. She says people, you know, politicians are suddenly not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime. Sorry, when a woman is in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s.”

In response to the statement, co-host Poppy Harlow asked Lemon:

“Prime for what? Are you talking about prime for like childbearing? Or prime for being president?”

Lemon then replied by saying that he was stating facts and that Haley should be careful about her comments on the age of politicians:

“Don't shoot the messenger. I'm just saying what the facts are. Google it, everybody at home! Nikki Haley should be careful about saying that politicians are not in their prime, and they need to be in their prime when they serve. Because she wouldn't be in her prime, according to Google or whatever it is.”

As Don Lemon’s comments went viral online, several social media users called out the anchor over his stance and asked CNN to fire him from the network.

Netizens call out Don Lemon over Nikki Haley comments

Netizens slammed Don Lemon over women's prime comments (Image via Getty Images)

Don Lemon recently landed in hot waters after saying Nikki Haley is not in her “prime” as women can only be considered in their “prime” between 20 and 40 years of age.

As Lemon’s comments resurfaced online, it sparked major backlash on social media, with many people taking to Twitter to slam the CNN anchor over his views. Some also asked the network to fire the host over his remarks:

Ian Miles Cheong @stillgray CNN needs to fire Don Lemon for misogyny. CNN needs to fire Don Lemon for misogyny.

JULIUS MAY @juliusmay CNN needs to fire Don Lemon. Period. His behavior is unacceptable. CNN needs to fire Don Lemon. Period. His behavior is unacceptable.

Tim Graham @TimJGraham Don Lemon is 56.

Nikki Haley is 51.

But he's telling her she's past her prime.

He's an embarrassment to CNN.

He's their Karine Jean-Pierre. Don Lemon is 56.Nikki Haley is 51.But he's telling her she's past her prime. He's an embarrassment to CNN.He's their Karine Jean-Pierre.

Jimmy Failla @jimmyfailla Don Lemon says Nikki Haley is past her prime. YES, it’s a brain dead remark but if anybody knows about being past their prime it’s a guy who got booted from Primetime for not having any viewers. Don Lemon says Nikki Haley is past her prime. YES, it’s a brain dead remark but if anybody knows about being past their prime it’s a guy who got booted from Primetime for not having any viewers.

Dale Jackson - "Alabama's Most Trusted Journalist" @TheDaleJackson Watching CNN's Don Lemon suggest that Nikki Haley is past her prime and then "mansplaining" that to his co-hosts who hate him is beautiful.



Don Lemon remains the dumbest guy on TV Watching CNN's Don Lemon suggest that Nikki Haley is past her prime and then "mansplaining" that to his co-hosts who hate him is beautiful.Don Lemon remains the dumbest guy on TV https://t.co/u1otGhUI4m

Antonio Sabato Jr @AntonioSabatoJr Don Lemon says Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime as a politician because she’s not in her 20’s, 30’s or 40’s.



Biden is 80!!!! Don Lemon says Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime as a politician because she’s not in her 20’s, 30’s or 40’s. Biden is 80!!!!

Ms Know It All Entertainment @ValleyAdGirl @CNN when are you going to fire Don Lemon?? He’s boring, controversial in the worse way and very disrespectful towards women. He passed his prime a while back and needs to retire. Disgusting. @CNN when are you going to fire Don Lemon?? He’s boring, controversial in the worse way and very disrespectful towards women. He passed his prime a while back and needs to retire. Disgusting.

Ron Hayden @RonHayd05221559 Don Lemon’s Apology for Nikki Haley Age Remarks Hints at Deeper Tensions at CNN Morning Show HOW LONG IS CNN GOING TO PUT UP WITH LEMON'S POMPAS, SELF PROMOTING ATTITUDE. HE'S BECOME A GAS BAG AND AN INSULT TO HIS CO ANCHORS..... FIRE HIM Don Lemon’s Apology for Nikki Haley Age Remarks Hints at Deeper Tensions at CNN Morning Show HOW LONG IS CNN GOING TO PUT UP WITH LEMON'S POMPAS, SELF PROMOTING ATTITUDE. HE'S BECOME A GAS BAG AND AN INSULT TO HIS CO ANCHORS..... FIRE HIM

Erie Siobhan 🇺🇸 @ErieNotEerie I’m sorry, but how would Don Lemon know when a woman is “in her prime”? I’m not a fan of Nikki Haley AT ALL but what he said was extremely misogynistic. And yet another reason why CNN has become unwatchable. I’m sorry, but how would Don Lemon know when a woman is “in her prime”? I’m not a fan of Nikki Haley AT ALL but what he said was extremely misogynistic. And yet another reason why CNN has become unwatchable.

As reactions continued to pour in online, Lemon took to Twitter to apologize for his comments. He said his reference to a woman’s “prime” was “inartful and irrelevant.”

The broadcaster went on to admit that a woman’s age does not define her personally and professionally and said that he knows countless women who prove the same each day:

Don Lemon @donlemon The reference I made to a woman’s “prime” this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman’s age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day. The reference I made to a woman’s “prime” this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman’s age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day.

Nikki Haley also addressed Don Lemon’s comments and dubbed him “s*xist” after clarifying that she is not calling competency tests for “middle-aged CNN anchors” but only people who are responsible for making laws and are over 75 years of age.

