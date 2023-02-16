"God just hit factory reset now": Sam Smith fisherthem controversy explained as viral video sparks wild reactions 

Sam Smith seems to be the topic of conversation online in recent days. After their controversial Grammy performance, a clip of them sharing their interest in fishing has resurfaced online. During their interview, they called a “fisher” as “fisherthem” which has sparked wild reactions online. Journalist Piers Morgan also chimed in on the conversation about the word.

During an interview with BBC’s The One Show, Sam Smith was asked about their fishing hobby. To ensure that they did not embarrass the journalist for misgendering them, they corrected the presenter who was asking them whether they would like to be a fly fisherman.

The award-winning artist went on to say- “I do love fishing, yes! Yeah, I’d love to be a fisherthem.” Sam Smith went on to add:

“I do it on the sea, and I do it on lakes. I’ve never done it alone. Someone’s almost taught me.”

Netizens react to Sam Smith using the word "fisherthem"

Despite people being accepted for being queer and non-binary worldwide, it seems that several netizens did not feel the same about Smith. Many seemingly appeared exasperated by the Stay With Me singer proudly embracing their gender identity. Some of the many who disagreed with the singer were controversial British journalist Piers Morgan. While sharing a video of Sam Smith saying “fisherthem” on Twitter, Morgan said in a tweet:

“Sam Smith needs to shut up”

Several other netizens echoed the same sentiments. Many have had wild reactions to Smith changing the word “fisherman” into something more appropriate for them. A few reactions read:

I will be honest @piersmorgan Feel sad to see such cases

@LeoKearse : Sounds a bit fishy... but at least they'll smell exactly how i image they smell like.

@ChrisLXXXVI Best ignored. Don't give them the attention they're desperate for.

It is important to note that the word “fisherthem,” is not part of the Oxford dictionary.

Sam Smith announced that he was genderqueer in 2019

In September 2019, the Grammy-winner took to social media to share their preferred pronouns. They revealed that they decided to come out as non-binary “after a lifetime of being at war with my gender.” They went on to share that they wanted to embrace themselves for who they are “inside and out.” They went on to add:

“I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but f**k it! I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I can ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you.”

Smith is not the only celebrity who is breaking the gender mold. My Policeman actor Emma Corrin changed their bio to “they/she” on Instagram in July 2021, Janelle Monáe came out as non-binary in January 2020 after sharing a tweet which read- “Are you a boy or a girl? I’m an experience,” the The Hate U Give actor Amandla Stenberg came out as non-binary in a 2016 Tumblr post, and The Fosters star Tom Phelan also confirmed on social media that they were non-binary.

These are just a few celebrities amongst many who are boldly embracing authenticity and encouraging others to do so too.

