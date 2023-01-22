What did Piers Morgan say about Madonna? Talk show host slammed over misogynistic comments 

British broadcaster Piers Morgan has raised ire for his recent comments on pop legend Madonna. Fans have called him out for misogyny and ageism for saying Madonna's behavior does not suit a woman her age.
On a TalkTV episode on Wednesday, January 18, Morgan said of Madonna:
"I think she’s become the most grotesque, trainwreck embarrassment in the history of world entertainment.”
The Sky News Australia host went on to say that Madonna's behavior was "utterly embarrassing" for a woman in her sixties.
Further, he referenced a set of the singer's photos posted on social media and accused the Die Another Day singer for “the whole trying to be a s** kitten thing when you’re in your sixties.”
Madonna has not responded to Morgan's comments as of writing this article.
"What is his issue with strong, successful women?": Netizens slam Piers Morgan over Madonna remarks
Piers Morgan Uncensored is a news segment by the eponymous host that is broadcast on Sky News Australia and TalkTV. On Wednesday's episode, the host discussed Madonna's 40th-anniversary tour.
The Queen of Pop announced the tour with a video, where a roundtable of celebrities, including Amy Schumer and Jack Black, were playing truth and dare.
In one part of the video, Schumer dares Madonna to perform her greatest hits on tour, which the Hung Up singer accepts, before announcing her upcoming 40th anniversary concerts, The Celebrations Tour.
Piers Morgan's response to the video was to call Madonna's actions "unbelievably distasteful" and comment that she's "lost the plot."
He mentioned that women, like men, should grow old graciously and added:
Just go and put on a lot of clothing, go and sit in a rocking chair and just do the old hits from a chair.”
Fans have not taken the comments lightly, especially since Morgan is yet to make any similar comments about male entertainers. Social media has been rife with criticism for the host after his recent comments.
As many have noted, despite his claim that he believes both men and women should act their age, he has not turned his comments to active male musicians such as Elton John, Cliff Richards, or Mick Jagger, who would also be too old by this standard.
Some pointed out that the presenter's reaction could be explained by a past slight.
Fans defended Madonna's impact on the entertainment industry and questioned Piers Morgan's relevance. They also made digs stating that his own behavior is attention-seeking with the intent to cause a stir for money.
Madonna's The Celebration Tour 2023, which will commence on July 15 in Vancouver and conclude on December 1 in Amsterdam. Tickets have sold out in London, Paris, and New York, with new dates added for some venues.
Piers Morgan had also brought up Madonna on TV last year, where he had called her an “attention-seeker” and “utterly ridiculous.”
This is not Morgan's first time on the receiving end of criticism, as the controversial broadcaster has found himself facing backlash for several comments over the years about Meghan Markle, Simon Biles, Naomi Osaka, and more.