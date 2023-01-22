What did Piers Morgan say about Madonna? Talk show host slammed over misogynistic comments 

British broadcaster Piers Morgan has raised ire for his recent comments on pop legend Madonna. Fans have called him out for misogyny and ageism for saying Madonna's behavior does not suit a woman her age.

On a TalkTV episode on Wednesday, January 18, Morgan said of Madonna:

"I think she’s become the most grotesque, trainwreck embarrassment in the history of world entertainment.”

Jeremy Kyle Live @JeremyKyleLive



Piers Morgan doesn’t hold back as he tells Jeremy Kyle exactly what he thinks of pop legend Madonna...



@JKyleOfficial | "I think she's become the most grotesque, train wreck embarrassment in the history of world entertainment!"Piers Morgan doesn’t hold back as he tells Jeremy Kyle exactly what he thinks of pop legend Madonna...@JKyleOfficial | @piersmorgan | @piersuncensored | #JKLive "I think she's become the most grotesque, train wreck embarrassment in the history of world entertainment!"Piers Morgan doesn’t hold back as he tells Jeremy Kyle exactly what he thinks of pop legend [email protected] | @piersmorgan | @piersuncensored | #JKLive https://t.co/mbyy2pZWgn

The Sky News Australia host went on to say that Madonna's behavior was "utterly embarrassing" for a woman in her sixties.

Further, he referenced a set of the singer's photos posted on social media and accused the Die Another Day singer for “the whole trying to be a s** kitten thing when you’re in your sixties.”

Madonna has not responded to Morgan's comments as of writing this article.

"What is his issue with strong, successful women?": Netizens slam Piers Morgan over Madonna remarks

Piers Morgan Uncensored is a news segment by the eponymous host that is broadcast on Sky News Australia and TalkTV. On Wednesday's episode, the host discussed Madonna's 40th-anniversary tour.

The Queen of Pop announced the tour with a video, where a roundtable of celebrities, including Amy Schumer and Jack Black, were playing truth and dare.

In one part of the video, Schumer dares Madonna to perform her greatest hits on tour, which the Hung Up singer accepts, before announcing her upcoming 40th anniversary concerts, The Celebrations Tour.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan I think Madonna’s become the biggest cringe-making fiasco in world entertainment. We’ll debate that tonight. I think Madonna’s become the biggest cringe-making fiasco in world entertainment. We’ll debate that tonight. https://t.co/ptGfQrjsvj

Piers Morgan's response to the video was to call Madonna's actions "unbelievably distasteful" and comment that she's "lost the plot."

He mentioned that women, like men, should grow old graciously and added:

Just go and put on a lot of clothing, go and sit in a rocking chair and just do the old hits from a chair.”

Fans have not taken the comments lightly, especially since Morgan is yet to make any similar comments about male entertainers. Social media has been rife with criticism for the host after his recent comments.

All my own views @Allmyownviews1 @piersmorgan Why is that? Surely you’re not being agest, or is it just a bit of misogyny? Will I find you asking the same question of men over 60 touring on your feed? @piersmorgan Why is that? Surely you’re not being agest, or is it just a bit of misogyny? Will I find you asking the same question of men over 60 touring on your feed?

prinskipper skipple @humanrinds piers morgan making gross ageist remarks about madonna is nothing new, considering that he's been making gross ageist remarks about her since she was in her early 30s. piers morgan making gross ageist remarks about madonna is nothing new, considering that he's been making gross ageist remarks about her since she was in her early 30s.

Michael P @KingBranFlake



Decides to trash a female artist.



For no reason, other than it's just what he does.



A bully, through and through. @piersmorgan EVERYTHING in the world to talk about. Literally has the opportunity to shine a light on important matters.Decides to trash a female artist.For no reason, other than it's just what he does.A bully, through and through. @piersmorgan EVERYTHING in the world to talk about. Literally has the opportunity to shine a light on important matters.Decides to trash a female artist.For no reason, other than it's just what he does.A bully, through and through.

As many have noted, despite his claim that he believes both men and women should act their age, he has not turned his comments to active male musicians such as Elton John, Cliff Richards, or Mick Jagger, who would also be too old by this standard.

Jacqui Brazil @BrazilJacqui @piersmorgan Why? You don’t say that when the Rolling Stones go on yet another tour and they’re in the eighties! Whatever could be the reason you pick on this woman?? 🫤 @piersmorgan Why? You don’t say that when the Rolling Stones go on yet another tour and they’re in the eighties! Whatever could be the reason you pick on this woman?? 🫤

Em Bob @EmBob47 @piersmorgan Funny how it’s ok to ridicule older women in the music biz but not Elton or Cliff who are both very obviously dying their hair and trying to pretend they’re not pensioners @piersmorgan Funny how it’s ok to ridicule older women in the music biz but not Elton or Cliff who are both very obviously dying their hair and trying to pretend they’re not pensioners

Some pointed out that the presenter's reaction could be explained by a past slight.

Ben L Maden @blmaden

Madonna’s a legend who smashed barriers for female artists and has always been an LGBT+ ally. What have you done to make the world a better place? @piersmorgan Remember when you said you’d never have her on life stories then her manager leaked the letter you sent her begging her to be on it.Madonna’s a legend who smashed barriers for female artists and has always been an LGBT+ ally. What have you done to make the world a better place? @piersmorgan Remember when you said you’d never have her on life stories then her manager leaked the letter you sent her begging her to be on it. Madonna’s a legend who smashed barriers for female artists and has always been an LGBT+ ally. What have you done to make the world a better place?

Fans defended Madonna's impact on the entertainment industry and questioned Piers Morgan's relevance. They also made digs stating that his own behavior is attention-seeking with the intent to cause a stir for money.

The Pearlfishers @thepearlfishers @piersmorgan I think the difference between her and you is that she has created - instigated, ideated, completed - creative work that has made tons of people happy while you have squandered whatever talent you might have as a professional troll. Money can’t buy you love baby. @piersmorgan I think the difference between her and you is that she has created - instigated, ideated, completed - creative work that has made tons of people happy while you have squandered whatever talent you might have as a professional troll. Money can’t buy you love baby.

Kirsten Gower @KirstenIGower @piersmorgan Well, suffice to say Madonna has more fans than you but then again she is talented with a long and impressive career. You? Nothing to write home about. @piersmorgan Well, suffice to say Madonna has more fans than you but then again she is talented with a long and impressive career. You? Nothing to write home about.

ShivvyS @shivvy76 @piersmorgan Is she hurting you in any way? Do you have nothing better to do than just slate people on personal levels... least on morning tv you were contributing something worthwhile, holding Govt to account etc. Now what even are you? @piersmorgan Is she hurting you in any way? Do you have nothing better to do than just slate people on personal levels... least on morning tv you were contributing something worthwhile, holding Govt to account etc. Now what even are you?

Annie Rob @ShipsInP0RT @piersmorgan The first 2 words of your statement are a lie. You dont 'think' you react. You react to talented or opinionated women, who dont fit your idea of what you see as acceptable, with intent to demean. You do it for clicks & you monetise it. Cringe doesn't begin to describe you... @piersmorgan The first 2 words of your statement are a lie. You dont 'think' you react. You react to talented or opinionated women, who dont fit your idea of what you see as acceptable, with intent to demean. You do it for clicks & you monetise it. Cringe doesn't begin to describe you...

Madonna's The Celebration Tour 2023, which will commence on July 15 in Vancouver and conclude on December 1 in Amsterdam. Tickets have sold out in London, Paris, and New York, with new dates added for some venues.

Richie Daiches Barlow @The_DogWalker



Well done 🏼 🏼 Interesting @piersmorgan “it’s all over for @Madonna , it’s embarrassing” you say? You know she sold out in Paris, London & New York within minutes while you struggle to fill a studio in that timeWell done @LouisWalshXFact for calling him out. Interesting @piersmorgan “it’s all over for @Madonna, it’s embarrassing” you say? You know she sold out in Paris, London & New York within minutes while you struggle to fill a studio in that time 😂😂Well done @LouisWalshXFact for calling him out. 👏🏼👏🏼https://t.co/iagyyex8i3

Daniela Nadj @DanielaNadj Recently Piers Morgan had a go at Madonna for doing another world tour. He was nasty towards her. Can I just say that Madonna live is absolutely brilliant and that she has more talent in her little finger than Piers Morgan? Glad her O2 show sold out so quickly. Recently Piers Morgan had a go at Madonna for doing another world tour. He was nasty towards her. Can I just say that Madonna live is absolutely brilliant and that she has more talent in her little finger than Piers Morgan? Glad her O2 show sold out so quickly.

Drew S. @DrewSrivanlop Now that I’ve secured my tickets for #MadonnaCelebrationTour for both nights in Vegas, I’m genuinely happy to see all of these SOLD OUT dates for the tour and is doing so well. Madonna is still in DEMAND!!! Hoping she adds more dates for those who haven’t secured a ticket yet. Now that I’ve secured my tickets for #MadonnaCelebrationTour for both nights in Vegas, I’m genuinely happy to see all of these SOLD OUT dates for the tour and is doing so well. Madonna is still in DEMAND!!! Hoping she adds more dates for those who haven’t secured a ticket yet. https://t.co/thhdZbdiRZ

Piers Morgan had also brought up Madonna on TV last year, where he had called her an “attention-seeker” and “utterly ridiculous.”

This is not Morgan's first time on the receiving end of criticism, as the controversial broadcaster has found himself facing backlash for several comments over the years about Meghan Markle, Simon Biles, Naomi Osaka, and more.

Poll : 0 votes