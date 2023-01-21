Madonna's The Celebration Tour 2023: Updated new dates, tickets, venues, where to buy, and more 

Pop superstar Madonna has announced additional dates for her upcoming 40th anniversary tour. The 35-date tour will now see added shows in Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, and Boston, among other venues.

The announcement comes shortly after the music icon shared details of her tour, which will feature some of the biggest tracks from her 40-year long career.

Madonna’s tour will feature Bob the Drag Queen, a.k.a. Caldwell Tidicue, as a special guest.

The popstar is set to kick off her tour on July 15 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver and will conclude on October 8 in Las Vegas. Madonna will then follow up her tour with European dates, which will kick off on October 14 at London’s O2 Arena and conclude on December 1 in Amsterdam.

Tickets for Madonna's The Celebration Tour will be available from January 20

Tickets for the newly added shows will be available from January 20 at 10.00 am PT via the artist's official website or Ticketmaster. Tickets for other locations, including Phoenix, Denver, St. Paul, Cleveland, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Washington, and Atlanta, will be available from January 27 at 10.00 am PT. Citi card holders will get early access to tickets from January 24 at 10.00 am through January 26 till 6.00 pm PT.

Madonna's The Celebration Tour 2023 North American dates

Last week, Billboard revealed that the artist would hit the road again this year after 2019, which was done in support of her album Madame X.

July 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

July 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

July 19 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena (New Date)

July 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

July 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

July 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

July 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

August 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

August 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

August 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

August 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center

August 10 – Chicago, IL – United Center (New Date)

August 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

August 14 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena (New Date)

August 19 -- Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

August 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre – (New Date)

August 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

August 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

August 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (New Date)

August 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

August 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden – (New Date)

September 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

September 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

September 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

September 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

September 10 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena (New Date)

September 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

September 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center (New Date)

September 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

September 19 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center (New Date)

September 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

September 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center – JUST ADDED

September 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

September 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena (New Date)

October 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

October 05 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center (New Date)

October 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

October 08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena (New Date)

Madonna's The Celebration Tour 2023 Europe dates

October 14 – London, UK – The O2

October 15 – London, UK – The O2 (New Date)

October 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

October 24 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

October 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2 Arena

November 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

November 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena

November 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

November 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

November 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

November 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

November 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

December 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

In other news, Madonna is also set to release her self-directed and written biopic soon. Julia Garner is set to step into the singer’s shoes for the biopic.

Speaking to Vanity Fair previously, Madonna had stated:

“I’m about to create another show, and I’ve been working for several years on the screenplay about my life. This is a good time for me — I’m gathering ideas, getting inspired, hanging out with creative people, watching films, seeing art, listening to music.”

Her recent work also includes a collaboration with Beyonce for her single Break My Soul.

