Zach Bryan 'Burn Burn Burn' Tour 2023: Presale, how to register, tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

American singer-songwriter Zach Bryan has revealed the tour dates for his 2023 tour. Billed as Burn Burn Burn after his song, the tour will kick off on May 10 in Charlottesville, Virginia, and will conclude on August 30 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Zach Bryan recently released his live album titled All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live from Red Rocks), which boasts 25 tracks and is 1 hour and 37 minutes long. The album was recorded at Colorado's popular Red Rocks Amphitheatre in early November.
Zach Bryan has not partnered with Ticketmaster, as he has previously been vocal about the ticketing agent’s overwhelming ticket prices.
Zach Bryan tour tickets will be available via AXS
Tickets for Zach Bryan’s tour will be available via AXS. Fans can sign up for the Fair AXS registration at www.axs.com/zachbryan. Interested attendees can register until January 29 at 10.00 pm ET. As per the website, an email will be sent to the first group of randomly selected registered fans to purchase tickets.
By the end of February 16, fans who have been chosen will be told of their status. The distribution of tickets will take place on a first-come, first-served basis. An invitation email to purchase tickets does not guarantee that tickets will be available.
Zach Bryan will commence his tour on May 10 in Charlottesville, Virginia
- April 15, 2023 – Georgetown, TX at Two Step Inn Festival
- May 10, 2023 – Charlottesville, VA at John Paul Jones Arena
- May 12, 2023 – Worcester, MA at DCU Center
- May 13, 2023 – Wilkes-Barre, PA at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
- May 15, 2023 – Duluth, GA at Gas South Arena
- May 19, 2023 – Houston, TX at Toyota Center
- May 20, 2023 – New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center
- May 23, 2023 – Jacksonville, FL at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- May 24, 2023 – North Charleston, SC at North Charleston Coliseum
- May 26, 2023 – Albany, NY at MVP Arena
- May 28, 2023 – London, ON at Budweiser Gardens
- May 31, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center
- June 02, 2023 – Cleveland, OH at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- June 03, 2023 – Lexington, KY at Railbird Festival
- June 23, 2023 – New York, NY at Forest Hills Stadium
- June 26, 2023 – Denver, CO at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- June 27, 2023 – Denver, CO at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- July 07, 2023 – Milwaukee, WI at Summerfest
- July 13, 2023 – Chicago, IL at Windy City Smokeout
- July 14-16, 2023 – Whitefish, MT at Under The Big Sky Festival
- July 20-22, 2023 – Cullman, AL at Rock The South
- August 05, 2023 – St. Charles, IA at Hinterland Music Festival
- August 07, 2023 – Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena
- August 09, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN at Target Center
- August 11, 2023 – Tulsa, OK at BOK Center
- August 14, 2023 – Sioux Falls, SD at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
- August 17, 2023 – Nampa, ID at Ford Idaho Center
- August 19, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV at T-Mobile Arena
- August 20, 2023 – Bakersfield, CA at Mechanics Bank Arena
- August 21, 2023 – Oakland, CA at Oakland Arena
- August 23, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA at Crypto.com Arena
- August 25, 2023 – Glendale, AZ at Desert Diamond Arena
- August 27, 2023 – Wichita, KS at INTRUST Bank Arena
- August 29, 2023 – Lincoln, NE at Pinnacle Bank Arena
- August 30, 2023 – Kansas City, MO at T-Mobile Center
Shortly after the release of his live album, Zach Bryan, in an Instagram post, revealed that he met people who paid over 400 dollars for his shows. Although Ticketmaster was the target of the post, he did not specifically name them.
“ I’ve decided to play a limited number of headline shows next year to which I’ve done all I can to make prices as cheap as possible and to prove to people tickets don’t have to cost $450 to see a good and honest show.”
Zach Bryan further added:
“I believe working class people should still be able to afford tickets to shows… I am so so tired of people saying things can’t be done about this massive issue while huge monopolies sit there stealing money from working class people. Just did everything I possibly could to make tickets more affordable.”
Ticketmaster has recently come under fire for its dynamic pricing, protracted wait periods, and unaffordable prices. With numerous lawsuits filed against its parent business, it has been charged with being a monopoly.