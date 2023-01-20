Zach Bryan 'Burn Burn Burn' Tour 2023: Presale, how to register, tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

American singer-songwriter Zach Bryan has revealed the tour dates for his 2023 tour. Billed as Burn Burn Burn after his song, the tour will kick off on May 10 in Charlottesville, Virginia, and will conclude on August 30 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Zach Bryan recently released his live album titled All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live from Red Rocks), which boasts 25 tracks and is 1 hour and 37 minutes long. The album was recorded at Colorado's popular Red Rocks Amphitheatre in early November.

Zach Bryan has not partnered with Ticketmaster, as he has previously been vocal about the ticketing agent’s overwhelming ticket prices.

Zach Bryan tour tickets will be available via AXS

Tickets for Zach Bryan’s tour will be available via AXS. Fans can sign up for the Fair AXS registration at www.axs.com/zachbryan. Interested attendees can register until January 29 at 10.00 pm ET. As per the website, an email will be sent to the first group of randomly selected registered fans to purchase tickets.

By the end of February 16, fans who have been chosen will be told of their status. The distribution of tickets will take place on a first-come, first-served basis. An invitation email to purchase tickets does not guarantee that tickets will be available.

Zach Bryan will commence his tour on May 10 in Charlottesville, Virginia

April 15, 2023 – Georgetown, TX at Two Step Inn Festival

May 10, 2023 – Charlottesville, VA at John Paul Jones Arena

May 12, 2023 – Worcester, MA at DCU Center

May 13, 2023 – Wilkes-Barre, PA at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

May 15, 2023 – Duluth, GA at Gas South Arena

May 19, 2023 – Houston, TX at Toyota Center

May 20, 2023 – New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center

May 23, 2023 – Jacksonville, FL at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

May 24, 2023 – North Charleston, SC at North Charleston Coliseum

May 26, 2023 – Albany, NY at MVP Arena

May 28, 2023 – London, ON at Budweiser Gardens

May 31, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center

June 02, 2023 – Cleveland, OH at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

June 03, 2023 – Lexington, KY at Railbird Festival

June 23, 2023 – New York, NY at Forest Hills Stadium

June 26, 2023 – Denver, CO at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 27, 2023 – Denver, CO at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 07, 2023 – Milwaukee, WI at Summerfest

July 13, 2023 – Chicago, IL at Windy City Smokeout

July 14-16, 2023 – Whitefish, MT at Under The Big Sky Festival

July 20-22, 2023 – Cullman, AL at Rock The South

August 05, 2023 – St. Charles, IA at Hinterland Music Festival

August 07, 2023 – Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena

August 09, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN at Target Center

August 11, 2023 – Tulsa, OK at BOK Center

August 14, 2023 – Sioux Falls, SD at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

August 17, 2023 – Nampa, ID at Ford Idaho Center

August 19, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV at T-Mobile Arena

August 20, 2023 – Bakersfield, CA at Mechanics Bank Arena

August 21, 2023 – Oakland, CA at Oakland Arena

August 23, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA at Crypto.com Arena

August 25, 2023 – Glendale, AZ at Desert Diamond Arena

August 27, 2023 – Wichita, KS at INTRUST Bank Arena

August 29, 2023 – Lincoln, NE at Pinnacle Bank Arena

August 30, 2023 – Kansas City, MO at T-Mobile Center

Future of Music Coalition @future_of_music The position that @zachlanebryan is staking out is straightforward and shared by many musicians: artists should be able to run their shows the way that makes sense for them. Ticketmaster shouldn't make the rules. Neither should bots, resale sites, or brokers.

Shortly after the release of his live album, Zach Bryan, in an Instagram post, revealed that he met people who paid over 400 dollars for his shows. Although Ticketmaster was the target of the post, he did not specifically name them.

“ I’ve decided to play a limited number of headline shows next year to which I’ve done all I can to make prices as cheap as possible and to prove to people tickets don’t have to cost $450 to see a good and honest show.”

t higgins @T_Higgins71



Registering for Zach Bryan after having to register for Taylor Swift is like having your first healthy relationship after a toxic one. Like I have no reason to not trust you but bro I have trauma, PTSD, and ANXIETY

Zach Bryan further added:

“I believe working class people should still be able to afford tickets to shows… I am so so tired of people saying things can’t be done about this massive issue while huge monopolies sit there stealing money from working class people. Just did everything I possibly could to make tickets more affordable.”

Ticketmaster has recently come under fire for its dynamic pricing, protracted wait periods, and unaffordable prices. With numerous lawsuits filed against its parent business, it has been charged with being a monopoly.

