"Recovery is priority": Fans offer support as Louis Tomlinson postpones album signings due to broken arm

American singer-songwriter Louis Tomlinson met with an accident shortly after performing at a show in New York, resulting in a broken arm. The singer has had to postpone some of his promotional events, including in-store signings in the UK. The artist took to Twitter earlier this week to announce that those signings will be rescheduled.

Sharing X-ray images of his broken arm, Louis Tomlinson wrote:

“Thank you everyone that’s listened to the new album so far, it means the world to me. The show last night in New York was incredible. Unfortunately on the way back I managed to fall and break my right arm pretty badly.”

He added:

“So I’m gutted to say I’ll have to reschedule the in-store signings next week. New dates will be announced very soon. Thank you for all your support and sorry to anyone who was coming next week.”

Fans of the singer extended their support and asked him to focus on his recovery.

Louis Tomlinson News @LouisWTNews @Louis_Tomlinson Hope you feel better soon! Your recovery is the priority so rest up and heal well - everything else can wait. We love you @Louis_Tomlinson Hope you feel better soon! Your recovery is the priority so rest up and heal well - everything else can wait. We love you ❤️

Fans support Louis Tomlinson after he shares news of broken arm

The singer’s fans took to Twitter to share their support after Louis Tomlinson shared the news of his broken arm. Fans wished him well, noting that his recovery was a priority and that he needed to rest and heal.

LTHQ 🇮🇹 @LTHQItaly Stay positive @Louis_Tomlinson Please don't stress too much about it. What everyone cares about now is your health! We will have Faith In The Future to keep us companyStay positive @Louis_Tomlinson Please don't stress too much about it. What everyone cares about now is your health! We will have Faith In The Future to keep us company 💙 Stay positive

Maria ♡ LOVE Faith In The Future @ForTommo2

When you're resting now just know that you've created an absolute masterpiece of an album and feel the joy and pride you deserve. Bless you Louis! Take care 🏼 @Louis_Tomlinson The album is soo good, the lyrics are incredible, your voice is unbelievable, the music is insane!!When you're resting now just know that you've created an absolute masterpiece of an album and feel the joy and pride you deserve. Bless you Louis! Take care @Louis_Tomlinson The album is soo good, the lyrics are incredible, your voice is unbelievable, the music is insane!! When you're resting now just know that you've created an absolute masterpiece of an album and feel the joy and pride you deserve. Bless you Louis! Take care ❤️🙏🏼

BeBe @BB28_1D



Rest and get well soon! @Louis_Tomlinson WHAT DID YOU DO TO CAUSE SUCH A LARGE FRACTURE?Rest and get well soon! @Louis_Tomlinson WHAT DID YOU DO TO CAUSE SUCH A LARGE FRACTURE? Rest and get well soon! https://t.co/NoEVNn4rcY

Keres ˣ‿ˣ || FITF 🔥💙 @louscopy_28 @Louis_Tomlinson Oh god louis don't worry abt any show or event just worry abt ur arm & HOW TF you managed to do this???? Anyway take care man , all the love @Louis_Tomlinson Oh god louis don't worry abt any show or event just worry abt ur arm & HOW TF you managed to do this???? Anyway take care man , all the love 💙

brie. SEEING LOUIS @cliffordrry @Louis_Tomlinson louis you can have my arms i dont need them just get well soon @Louis_Tomlinson louis you can have my arms i dont need them just get well soon

L&H Updates @LHHispanic ‍🩹 @Louis_Tomlinson please, take care of yourself, we love you so much and we wish you a quick recovery!‍🩹 @Louis_Tomlinson please, take care of yourself, we love you so much and we wish you a quick recovery! ❤️‍🩹

Louis Tomlinson's new album comes 3 years after his solo debut

Louis Tomlinson announced extensive North American tour dates for his freshly released album Faith in the Future earlier this week. The tour will commence on May 26, at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, and run through July 29, in New York’s Forest Hill Stadium. Tickets for these shows are available via Ticketmaster or the artist’s official website.

Tomlinson released his new album, Faith in the Future, on November 11, through BMG. Tomlinson’s new album also features the song Silver Tongues, which was released earlier this week. He called the track “probably the song I’m most proud of on the record.”

In September, the artist spoke about how he chose the title of the album. Speaking to American DJ Zach Sang on his podcast, Tomlinson said:

“In lockdown, for whatever reason, that phrase found its way onto my lap and it spoke to me in a certain way. I wanted this album to feel more hopeful than my last record, and I think it does that from the off of that statement. About 9 months ago I put out on my social media that phrase with no context and I just felt there was this kind of magic around that phrase, so I kinda built the album around it.”

The album was previewed with singles Bigger Than Me and Out of My System.

In an interview with Sirius XM, Louis Tomlinson spoke about the album, noting:

“It’s really important to me in the live show, but also in how the tracks are produced as well. Me and the producers were a little braver on this record. It was marginally one-dimensional on the first record where I was just thinking about guitar sounds and guitar-driven songs.”

This is Tomlinson’s sophomore album and a follow-up to his 2020 album, Walls. The album can be streamed from various platforms, including Spotify, Deezer, and Apple Music, among others.

Poll : 0 votes