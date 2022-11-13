"Recovery is priority": Fans offer support as Louis Tomlinson postpones album signings due to broken arm

American singer-songwriter Louis Tomlinson met with an accident shortly after performing at a show in New York, resulting in a broken arm. The singer has had to postpone some of his promotional events, including in-store signings in the UK. The artist took to Twitter earlier this week to announce that those signings will be rescheduled.
Sharing X-ray images of his broken arm, Louis Tomlinson wrote:
“Thank you everyone that’s listened to the new album so far, it means the world to me. The show last night in New York was incredible. Unfortunately on the way back I managed to fall and break my right arm pretty badly.”
He added:
“So I’m gutted to say I’ll have to reschedule the in-store signings next week. New dates will be announced very soon. Thank you for all your support and sorry to anyone who was coming next week.”
Fans of the singer extended their support and asked him to focus on his recovery.
Fans support Louis Tomlinson after he shares news of broken arm
The singer’s fans took to Twitter to share their support after Louis Tomlinson shared the news of his broken arm. Fans wished him well, noting that his recovery was a priority and that he needed to rest and heal.
Louis Tomlinson's new album comes 3 years after his solo debut
Louis Tomlinson announced extensive North American tour dates for his freshly released album Faith in the Future earlier this week. The tour will commence on May 26, at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, and run through July 29, in New York’s Forest Hill Stadium. Tickets for these shows are available via Ticketmaster or the artist’s official website.
Tomlinson released his new album, Faith in the Future, on November 11, through BMG. Tomlinson’s new album also features the song Silver Tongues, which was released earlier this week. He called the track “probably the song I’m most proud of on the record.”
In September, the artist spoke about how he chose the title of the album. Speaking to American DJ Zach Sang on his podcast, Tomlinson said:
“In lockdown, for whatever reason, that phrase found its way onto my lap and it spoke to me in a certain way. I wanted this album to feel more hopeful than my last record, and I think it does that from the off of that statement. About 9 months ago I put out on my social media that phrase with no context and I just felt there was this kind of magic around that phrase, so I kinda built the album around it.”
The album was previewed with singles Bigger Than Me and Out of My System.
In an interview with Sirius XM, Louis Tomlinson spoke about the album, noting:
“It’s really important to me in the live show, but also in how the tracks are produced as well. Me and the producers were a little braver on this record. It was marginally one-dimensional on the first record where I was just thinking about guitar sounds and guitar-driven songs.”
This is Tomlinson’s sophomore album and a follow-up to his 2020 album, Walls. The album can be streamed from various platforms, including Spotify, Deezer, and Apple Music, among others.