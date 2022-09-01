Louis Tomlinson announces 2022 album: Title, release date, new single, pre-order and all you need to know

English singer-songwriter and One Direction alum Louis Tomlinson recently announced that his sophomore album, Faith In The Future, will be released on November 11. In a post across social media, Louis Tomlinson shared that he cannot wait for his fans to hear the new album. The album follows his debut solo album Walls, which was released in 2020.

In a statement on social media, Tomlinson wrote,

"I'm so excited to finally tell you that my new album Faith In The Future is out 11th November. After living with this album for a while I can't wait for you all to hear it. Thank you for allowing me to make the music I want to make."

Tomlinson's post highlights two photos featuring the album's artwork. The album's artwork has a bust portrait of Louis Tomlinson in a checkered zip-up shirt, with the words Faith In the Future in red lettering. The artist also shared the upcoming album's tracklist, which has 14 songs. Tomlinson also shared that he would release the single from his new album titled Bigger Than Me on September 1.

Louis Tomlinson's sophomore album pre-order and tracklist

The artist shared a snippet of the song, which features a guitar-driven, acoustic instrumental. He wrote:

“This one is for all of you!”

The album will be available for pre-order via Louis Tomlinson’s official store. It can be pre-saved via Spotify and Deezer. It can also be pre-added via Apple Music.

Louis Tomlinson Faith in Future Tracklist

The Greatest Written All Over Your Face Bigger Than Me Lucky Again Face The Music Chicago Common People Out Of My System Angels Fly Saturdays Silver Tongues She Is Beauty We Are World Class All This Time That's The Way Love Goes

More about the artist

Louis Tomlinson is an English singer and songwriter. He began his career by appearing in television dramas, after which he auditioned for the British music competition show The X Factor in 2010. He was eliminated as a solo performer, after which he was placed into a group with four other contestants. The group of five singers led to the formation of the popular boy band One Direction.

After One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016, Tomlinson released Just Hold On as a debut single in December 2016. In 2017, Tomlinson released Back to You with American singer Bebe Rexha. The track was certified platinum in the USA and the UK. He also released Miss You the same year.

In 2018, the singer appeared on the fifteenth series of The X Factor as a judge and a mentor. His mentee, Dalton Harris, won the competition, and Tomlinson became the first former contestant of the show to become the winning mentor. Tomlinson released singles including Two of Us, Kill My Mind, We Made It, Don't Let It Break Your Heart, and Walls. In 2020, he released his debut album, Walls. The album debuted at number one in various countries, including Argentina, Portugal, Mexico, and Scotland.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora