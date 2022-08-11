How old is Lottie Tomlinson? All about Louis Tomlinson's sister as she gives birth to baby boy

Charlotte Elizabeth Lottie Tomlinson is a 24-year old makeup artist, Instagram influencer, author, model, and entrepreneur from the United Kingdom. She is One Direction's Louis Tomlinson's half-sister as well.

On August 10, Lottie posted an adorable photo of her newborn baby on her Instagram account, notifying her fans of having welcomed a baby boy with her boyfriend Lewis Burton. In the same Instagram story, Lottie penned:

"Dreams do come true."

Lottie Tomlinson's Instagram story after giving birth to a baby boy. (Image via Instagram/lottietomlinson)

The black and white photo that Lottie shared showed the baby wrapped in a snug towel right after birth. Her sister Phoebe Tomlinson also confirmed that the makeup artist had welcomed a baby boy with Lewis Burton.

Everything we know about Lottie Tomlinson

Lottie Tomlinson started her career as a makeup artist in 2015, when she worked with Louis Tomlinson's globally renowned band One Direction as their makeup person. She became the stylist and makeup artist for the group during their "On The Road Again Tour" and also helped them during several other promotional appearances.

In 2016, Lottie collaborated with Nails Inc. and was recognized as their ambassador as she promoted their spray-on nail polish Paint Can.

Speaking to Paper Magazine in September 2016, the model opened up about her wish to pursue makeup as a career. Lottie also gushed about getting the opportunity to start her career in makeup with Louis Tomlinson's group. She noted:

"I always wanted to pursue make up professionally, but I was so young and didn’t know if I had what it takes. I think as I got a little bit older and more experienced, I realized I could really make it my career. It was amazing working alongside my brother because we shared so many amazing experiences and places with each other. It’s definitely a dream to have my own line, it would be amazing!"

Not only that, Lottie Tomlinson also made a brief cameo in her brother's music video for Back To You, where she appeared with her ex-boyfriend Tommy. In 2017, Lottie released a makeup-related book titled In Rainbow Roots: #MAKEUPBYME. Her book features over 40 types of makeup tutorials for her fans.

In February 2022, Lottie announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Lewis Burton. While announcing the birth of their child, Lewis shared his emotions:

"Very proud of you, we are both lucky to have you."

Lewis Burton posted a sweet story appreciating Lottie Tomlinson. (Image via Instagram/lewisburton)

More on the new parents Lottie Tomlinson and Lewis Burton's romance

Former tennis player Lewis Burton reportedly started dating makeup artist Lottie Tomlinson in July 2020. It has been said that the pair bonded over losing their loved ones early in life.

For those who do not know, Lottie lost her mother Johannah to cancer, and her sister Félicité due to an accidental drug overdose.

According to The Daily Mail, Lottie and Lewis met at a house party in May 2020, after which, a source from The Daily Mail noted:

"Lewis and Lottie have grown close after spending time together at a party at Lou's house. They have been meeting up in secret for weeks but their newfound friendship hasn't gone unnoticed by mutual pals."

Their romance was finally confirmed when Lottie and Lewis were spotted kissing in Ibiza while sharing drinks with their friends. However, they are now the proud parents of a newborn boy!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das