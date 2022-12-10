Why did Elton John quit Twitter? Elon misinformation exchange explained 

Sir Elton John recently joined the list of celebrities who decided to quit Twitter over the social media platform's “change in policy” after it was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk.
In what could possibly be his final tweet, the singer wrote that he has spent his entire life trying to “bring people together” through music. However, he mentioned that the use of “misinformation” to “divide the world” has left him deeply saddened.
John further confirmed the he has decided to no longer use Twitter for its latest change in policy that would allow for a seamless and "unchecked" flow of misinformation:
In response to John’s tweet, the new Twitter CEO Elon Musk said that he loved the former’s music and hopes that the singer returns to the platform. The SpaceX founder also asked if there was any “misinformation in particular” that concerned Elton John:
Following months of speculation and legal battles, Elon Musk finalized the $44 billion deal to complete his Twitter takeover in October. His acquisition came with a series of controversial decisions, including the prevention of action against accounts spreading COVID-19 misinformation.
Prior to Musk’s takeover, Twitter reportedly suspended more than 11,000 accounts for spreading misinformation related to COVID-19. However, on November 30 the platform announced that it will no longer enforce its policy against COVID-19 misinformation.
According to the BBC, Twitter reportedly operated a “five-strike system” under its COVID-specific policy to check on accounts posting “demonstrably false or misleading content” that may cause “significant risk of harm” like damage to public health systems and exposure to COVID.
No action was taken against accounts spreading misinformation once but repeat offenders likely faced suspension for a matter of hours, days, or even an indefinite amount of time upon receiving five strikes against their account.
Despite a separate notice about the change in policy related to actions against COVID misinformation policy, other policies on false information remained unchanged on Twitter's website.
Netizens reacts to Elton John quitting Twitter over misinformation
Elton John was the latest celebrity to quit Twitter over its latest “change in policy,” especially surrounding the actions related to the spread of misinformation. His announcement came nearly two months after Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover.
Ever since becoming the CEO of the social networking platform, Musk has made a series of controversial decisions. He conducted a poll and provided “amnesty” to owners of suspended accounts based on the results that allowed them to reinstate their banned accounts.
Musk also brought back former US President Donald Trump’s account after he was permanently suspended from Twitter for violating its rules in the wake of the January 6 Capitol Attack. He also enabled users to have a verified “blue tick” with a $8 subscription per month.
As Elton John decided to quit Twitter in the wake of its new policies, Musk told the singer that he would be hopeful for his return to the app. The latter also asked the musician’s concern about any specific misinformation.
Netizens immediately responded to Musk’s question by calling out his string of controversial decisions and claiming that it led to Elton John leaving the platform:
However, some users mocked John, saying he only decided to leave because he was instructed to as part of an alleged publicity stunt:
While social media users continue to debate over Elton John’s decision, it remains to be seen if the singer will ever return to the platform.
In addition to Elton John, celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Jim Carrey, Whoopi Goldberg, and Jack White have also quit Twitter following Musk’s takeover.