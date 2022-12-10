Why did Elton John quit Twitter? Elon misinformation exchange explained 

Sir Elton John recently joined the list of celebrities who decided to quit Twitter over the social media platform's “change in policy” after it was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk.

In what could possibly be his final tweet, the singer wrote that he has spent his entire life trying to “bring people together” through music. However, he mentioned that the use of “misinformation” to “divide the world” has left him deeply saddened.

John further confirmed the he has decided to no longer use Twitter for its latest change in policy that would allow for a seamless and "unchecked" flow of misinformation:

Elton John @eltonofficial All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world.



I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked. All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world. I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked.

In response to John’s tweet, the new Twitter CEO Elon Musk said that he loved the former’s music and hopes that the singer returns to the platform. The SpaceX founder also asked if there was any “misinformation in particular” that concerned Elton John:

Elon Musk @elonmusk @eltonofficial I love your music. Hope you come back. Is there any misinformation in particular that you’re concerned about? @eltonofficial I love your music. Hope you come back. Is there any misinformation in particular that you’re concerned about?

Following months of speculation and legal battles, Elon Musk finalized the $44 billion deal to complete his Twitter takeover in October. His acquisition came with a series of controversial decisions, including the prevention of action against accounts spreading COVID-19 misinformation.

Prior to Musk’s takeover, Twitter reportedly suspended more than 11,000 accounts for spreading misinformation related to COVID-19. However, on November 30 the platform announced that it will no longer enforce its policy against COVID-19 misinformation.

According to the BBC, Twitter reportedly operated a “five-strike system” under its COVID-specific policy to check on accounts posting “demonstrably false or misleading content” that may cause “significant risk of harm” like damage to public health systems and exposure to COVID.

No action was taken against accounts spreading misinformation once but repeat offenders likely faced suspension for a matter of hours, days, or even an indefinite amount of time upon receiving five strikes against their account.

Despite a separate notice about the change in policy related to actions against COVID misinformation policy, other policies on false information remained unchanged on Twitter's website.

Netizens reacts to Elton John quitting Twitter over misinformation

Elton John's decision to quit Twitter sparks debate on social media (Image via Getty Images)

Elton John was the latest celebrity to quit Twitter over its latest “change in policy,” especially surrounding the actions related to the spread of misinformation. His announcement came nearly two months after Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover.

Ever since becoming the CEO of the social networking platform, Musk has made a series of controversial decisions. He conducted a poll and provided “amnesty” to owners of suspended accounts based on the results that allowed them to reinstate their banned accounts.

Musk also brought back former US President Donald Trump’s account after he was permanently suspended from Twitter for violating its rules in the wake of the January 6 Capitol Attack. He also enabled users to have a verified “blue tick” with a $8 subscription per month.

As Elton John decided to quit Twitter in the wake of its new policies, Musk told the singer that he would be hopeful for his return to the app. The latter also asked the musician’s concern about any specific misinformation.

Netizens immediately responded to Musk’s question by calling out his string of controversial decisions and claiming that it led to Elton John leaving the platform:

Jeff Kravitz @jeffkravitz @elonmusk @eltonofficial Maybe the Nazis you’re letting back on Twitter might be a good place to start. You’re losing the super stars to the purveyors of hate and misinformation. Start there Elon. You know what you’re doing here and just playing stupid @elonmusk @eltonofficial Maybe the Nazis you’re letting back on Twitter might be a good place to start. You’re losing the super stars to the purveyors of hate and misinformation. Start there Elon. You know what you’re doing here and just playing stupid

Greg Sargent @ThePlumLineGS



Hopefully Elton will know it's folly to get sucked into Elon's black hole of bad faith Elon Musk @elonmusk @eltonofficial I love your music. Hope you come back. Is there any misinformation in particular that you’re concerned about? @eltonofficial I love your music. Hope you come back. Is there any misinformation in particular that you’re concerned about? Gonna go out on a limb here and suggest Elon isn't asking this question in good faithHopefully Elton will know it's folly to get sucked into Elon's black hole of bad faith twitter.com/elonmusk/statu… Gonna go out on a limb here and suggest Elon isn't asking this question in good faithHopefully Elton will know it's folly to get sucked into Elon's black hole of bad faith twitter.com/elonmusk/statu…

Jeff Taylor @jefftaylorhuman @elonmusk @eltonofficial Perhaps the fact that the new CEO was tweeting misinformation about the attack on Paul Pelosi was concerning, or that there were massive layoffs to the content moderation staff. @elonmusk @eltonofficial Perhaps the fact that the new CEO was tweeting misinformation about the attack on Paul Pelosi was concerning, or that there were massive layoffs to the content moderation staff.

Alheli Picazo @a_picazo Elon Musk @elonmusk @eltonofficial I love your music. Hope you come back. Is there any misinformation in particular that you’re concerned about? @eltonofficial I love your music. Hope you come back. Is there any misinformation in particular that you’re concerned about? Perhaps it's the unfettered Holocaust Denial unleashed by the unequivocal neo-Nazis that have returned to this platform under your watch. twitter.com/elonmusk/statu… Perhaps it's the unfettered Holocaust Denial unleashed by the unequivocal neo-Nazis that have returned to this platform under your watch. twitter.com/elonmusk/statu…

Tom Coates @tomcoates @elonmusk @eltonofficial Why would he talk to you? Various researchers are pointing to the rise in hate speech on the platform. You’ve explicitly said COVID misinformation won’t be penalized. You’re engaged in a clear campaign to misrepresent the actions of the previous Twitter owners. @elonmusk @eltonofficial Why would he talk to you? Various researchers are pointing to the rise in hate speech on the platform. You’ve explicitly said COVID misinformation won’t be penalized. You’re engaged in a clear campaign to misrepresent the actions of the previous Twitter owners.

Wild Geerters @steinkobbe @elonmusk @eltonofficial I hear the owner of the site recently posted a crazy homophobic conspiracy theory and then quietly deleted it later without apologizing or reflecting for one second about his own behavior @elonmusk @eltonofficial I hear the owner of the site recently posted a crazy homophobic conspiracy theory and then quietly deleted it later without apologizing or reflecting for one second about his own behavior

Rex Chapman🏇🏼 @RexChapman So Twitter 2.0 won’t have Elton John but it will have people trying to get children’s hospitals bombed. So Twitter 2.0 won’t have Elton John but it will have people trying to get children’s hospitals bombed.

Shannon Coulter @shannoncoulter The gaslighting of Elon Musk is as problematic as his total lack of moral compass. He ends the policy against COVID misinformation then pretends not to know what Elton John is talking about. Infuriating. The gaslighting of Elon Musk is as problematic as his total lack of moral compass. He ends the policy against COVID misinformation then pretends not to know what Elton John is talking about. Infuriating.

However, some users mocked John, saying he only decided to leave because he was instructed to as part of an alleged publicity stunt:

Brigitte Gabriel @ACTBrigitte Elton John isn't leaving Twitter because of misinformation, he's leaving because no one is buying his music.



It's just another publicity stunt. Elton John isn't leaving Twitter because of misinformation, he's leaving because no one is buying his music.It's just another publicity stunt.

Luke Rudkowski @Lukewearechange @elonmusk @eltonofficial There isn’t and he won’t give you any examples of it because he’s just doing what he’s told to do @elonmusk @eltonofficial There isn’t and he won’t give you any examples of it because he’s just doing what he’s told to do

Katherine Brodsky @mysteriouskat @elonmusk @eltonofficial Dear Elton: I'm a fan of your music but I'm also a fan of not letting any one entity control what is considered to be "the truth" - b/c people get that wrong all the time, or worse, use it to control narratives. That's what labelling something 'misinformation' is. Pls reconsider. @elonmusk @eltonofficial Dear Elton: I'm a fan of your music but I'm also a fan of not letting any one entity control what is considered to be "the truth" - b/c people get that wrong all the time, or worse, use it to control narratives. That's what labelling something 'misinformation' is. Pls reconsider.

James Dueck @jamesdueck @elonmusk @eltonofficial Who’s the bigger man here— the one who publicly ragequit without saying why, or the guy who started with a compliment and tried to figure out what the problem was? @elonmusk @eltonofficial Who’s the bigger man here— the one who publicly ragequit without saying why, or the guy who started with a compliment and tried to figure out what the problem was?

ALX 🇺🇸 @alx @elonmusk



Instead of offering ideas and potential solutions to improve the platform, they’d rather just spit back false media talking points. @eltonofficial This is the thing. Most people who leave, criticize, and boycott aren’t actually concerned about anything specific, they just want to complain.Instead of offering ideas and potential solutions to improve the platform, they’d rather just spit back false media talking points. @elonmusk @eltonofficial This is the thing. Most people who leave, criticize, and boycott aren’t actually concerned about anything specific, they just want to complain.Instead of offering ideas and potential solutions to improve the platform, they’d rather just spit back false media talking points.

Kyle Morris @RealKyleMorris @elonmusk



It's rare that someone at the direct helm of a company engages to ask for feedback, so why not offer it? @eltonofficial One thing is for certain: Several of those who are choosing to leave Twitter can never say that Elon didn't ask them how he could do things better.It's rare that someone at the direct helm of a company engages to ask for feedback, so why not offer it? @elonmusk @eltonofficial One thing is for certain: Several of those who are choosing to leave Twitter can never say that Elon didn't ask them how he could do things better.It's rare that someone at the direct helm of a company engages to ask for feedback, so why not offer it?

Jim Stinson @jimstinson @eltonofficial The Elton John I recall from the 1970s would stand against censorship. What happened to that guy? I miss him. @eltonofficial The Elton John I recall from the 1970s would stand against censorship. What happened to that guy? I miss him. https://t.co/339Q1fe4C7

While social media users continue to debate over Elton John’s decision, it remains to be seen if the singer will ever return to the platform.

In addition to Elton John, celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Jim Carrey, Whoopi Goldberg, and Jack White have also quit Twitter following Musk’s takeover.

Poll : 0 votes