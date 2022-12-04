Has Elton John ever played at Glastonbury? Legend set to headline event in last UK gig

British pop icon Elton John is set to conclude his Farewell tour next year at the Glastonbury Festival in the UK. The Rocket Man singer will be the headliner on the final day of the festival and will perform at the Pyramid Stage on June 25. This will mark Eton John’s debut performance at The Glastonbury festival.

Elton John, who turned 75 this year, kicked off his Farewell tour in 2018. He recently wrapped up the North American leg of the tour on November 20 in Los Angeles. The 300 concert tour has grossed over $125 million and has also bagged a Billboard Music Award in the Top Rock Tour category. The tour’s name is a poster reference to John’s 1973 album Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.

As per The Guardian, John said:

“I couldn’t be more excited to be headlining the Pyramid stage. As the end of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour comes into view, there is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans. They have been beyond brilliant, and have supported me through all the highs and lows of my career.… I can’t wait to embrace the spirit of the greatest festival in the world.”

Elton John will give his debut performance at Glastonbury 2023

As mentioned above, this will be Elton John's debut performance at the Glastonbury festival in the UK. Apart from Elton John, Harry Styles, the Spice Girls, Taylor Swift, and Beyoncé may also perform at the Glastonbury 2023 festival. Arctic Monkeys have been confirmed to headline the Pyramid Stage and fans await more information about the artists set to make an appearance.

Glastonbury 2023 will kick off on June 21 and will run through June 25. The festival's Twitter handle noted that the tickets are currently sold out. However, there will be a resale on any canceled or returned tickets in Spring 2023.

As per Timeout, tickets for the Glastonbury 2023 festival are priced at £335, with an additional £5 booking fee. However, to access the tickets, fans are required to pre-register with their details and a headshot photograph through the festival's website.

Festival Organiser Emily Eavis said in a statement:

“It gives me enormous pleasure to let you know that the one and only Elton John will be making his first ever Glastonbury appearance, headlining the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday night next year.”

She further added, noting:

“We will be closing the festival and marking this huge moment in both of our histories with the mother of all send offs. We are so very happy to finally bring the Rocket Man to Worthy Farm. This will be the final UK show of Elton’s last ever tour, so we will be closing the Festival and marking this huge moment in both of our histories with the mother of all send offs.”

While announcing the dates for his Yellow Brick Road Tour, Elton John said:

"Thank you for sharing this journey with me. I cherish these memories we’re making together. It has been nothing short of incredible and I look forward to seeing you very soon one last time, on my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.”

The singer is scheduled to perform in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and Europe through July of next year.

