BTS' V recovers from COVID-19 and thanks ARMYs for their well-wishes

BTS’ V has finally recovered from COVID-19. The K-pop idol’s agency took to social media to update netizens about V’s health conditions and stated that the singer has been discharged from quarantine.

On February 15, 2022, BIGHIT MUSIC had stated that member V, aka Kim Tae-hyung, experienced mild flu symptoms and immediately visited the hospital for a PCR test. Unfortunately, his results came back positive.

ARMYs rejoice as BTS' V recovers from COVID-19

On February 22, 2022, BIGHIT MUSIC, released an official statement announcing the idol’s recovery from COVID-19. The agency stated that the singer was released from quarantine after a full recovery.

The agency continued and said that the singer began home treatment the day his results came back positive. He will resume his daily activities as he has now been cleared of the virus.

BIGHIT MUSIC further thanked fans who expressed their concerns for the artist and sent their well-wishes. The agency also expressed gratitude towards the healthcare workers who are working to control the spread of the virus.

The music label ended its statement by promising netizens that the agency will prioritize the health and safety of its artists by following all COVID-19 guidelines.

Upon hearing the good news, fans took to Twitter to express their excitement. They welcomed V back and stated that it was a relief to hear that the K-pop idol had fully recovered without any major problems.

To add to the happiness of the fans, V took to his official Instagram account and thanked fans for their heart-warming and encouraging recovery wishes. He posted stories on his Instagram account and expressed gratitude towards the fans who were beside him throughout his illness.

Thank you for all your concern

I'm all better now thanks to you



(Song: Joo Hyung Jin - Rest)



V posted two videos in which he was seen sitting on the ground and enjoying music. Both the videos had separate messages written in Korean and English. In his first snippet, V said:

"Thank you for worrying about me, I've fully recovered thanks to you."

His second message read:

"You're sweet to worry have a good day."

The world’s most popular K-pop boy group is returning to the stage. On February 16, 2022, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that the group’s Permission To Dance On Stage concert will be held in Seoul, South Korea. The members will perform three live shows on March 10, 12, and 13, at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul.

The live show on March 12 will take a different path and will be broadcast live around the world via selected cinemas.The septet will return to perform in their home country after nearly two and a half years. The last concert in Korea was for the BTS World Tour 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' shows in October 2019.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan