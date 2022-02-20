MOMOLAND members Nancy and Hyebin test positive for Covid-19 

K-pop idols Nancy and Hyebin, from MOMOLAND, have tested positive for Covid-19. The group’s agency released an official statement confirming the news and stated that their current activities would be put on hold.

The South Korean girl group was formed by MLD Entertainment through the 2016 reality show Finding Momoland. The show's winners, Hyebin, Yeonwoo, Jane, Nayun, JooE, Ahin, and Nancy, served as the original members. Their debut mini-album Welcome to Momoland was released on November 10, 2016.

Fans send their love and recovery wishes to MOMOLAND's Hyebin, Nancy, and JooE

Currently, South Korea is experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases. Multiple Korean acts have tested positive for the new Omicron variant. Though some K-pop idols are encountering mild symptoms, the news regarding positive cases continues to increase.

On February 20, 2022, the group’s agency, MLD Entertainment, released a statement announcing that MOMOLAND members Hyebin and Nancy tested positive for Covid-19 amidst their promotions in Mexico.

"Hello, this is MLD Entertainment. Group members Hyebin and Nancy, who are currently in the midst of promotions in Mexico, have been diagnosed with Covid-19."

The agency stated that despite receiving triple and double doses of the vaccine respectively, the girls' PCR test results came back positive. Their scheduled activities will be at a halt in order to focus on their health and recovery.

"Although Hyebin and Nancy previously received three doses and two doses [of the Covid-19 vaccine] respectively, their PCR test results ultimately came back positive. "

"We will be provisionally halting all scheduled activities of the group in order to first focus on our two artists' treatment and recovery."

MLD Entertainment ended its statement by promising to make the artists' recovery their top priority and will adhere to the guidelines of the government health authorities. Additionally, all necessary precautions will be taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

In their announcement video, groupmate Ahin also revealed that JooE is sick and will be taking medical care.

Concerned fans took to Twitter to wish the artists a speedy recovery and requested them to rest and eat well. They also hoped that the other group members would stay safe and healthy.

MOMOLAND's activities in Mexico delayed

On February 8, 2022, MLD Entertainment announced that the K-pop group will embark on a promotional tour in Mexico for its new digital single Yummy Yummy Love featuring Natti Natasha. The sextet was visiting Mexico on its second trip to the region since 2019, when they appeared on the country’s music-themed party-TV channel Telehit.

The girls planned to appear as special guests in the final round of Todos a Bailar, a dance competition show on Mexican broadcast network Azteca UNO, and perform its all-English hit track. Unfortunately, after Hyebin and Nancy tested positive, and JooE fell ill, the agency decided to delay their activities in Mexico.

