What did Elon Musk say about Paul Pelosi? Tweet conspiracy drama explained amid online backlash

In his signature manner, Elon Musk posted a tweet in jest and landed himself in trouble. The billionaire recently took to the platform to share an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory about the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul. This left netizens enraged.

On Sunday, the Tesla CEO shared a link to an article that included baseless claims about Paul Pelosi’s personal life and the role it must have played in the attack on him last week at his San Francisco residence.

Hillary Clinton initially shared a tweet slamming hateful right-wing rhetoric. Responding to the same, Musk said in a now-deleted tweet:

“there is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye.”

He went on to link an article published in the Santa Monica Observer. The written piece included a theory that claimed that Paul Pelosi met his attacker at a gay bar on the night of the attack.

Judd Legum @JuddLegum @elonmusk has been the sole owner of Twitter for 48 hours, and is now using the platform to promote vile conspiracy theories against Nancy Pelosi's husband, who is still in the hospital after being violently assaulted with a hammer .@elonmusk has been the sole owner of Twitter for 48 hours, and is now using the platform to promote vile conspiracy theories against Nancy Pelosi's husband, who is still in the hospital after being violently assaulted with a hammer https://t.co/szzPm6WKVu

After deleting the tweet on Sunday night, he posted a screenshot of a New York Times article, where the headline read- “Elon Musk, in a Tweet, Shares Link From Site Known to Publish False News.”

In his tweet, he wrote:

“This is fake- I did *not* tweet out a link to The New York Times!”

Elon Musk @elonmusk This is fake – I did *not* tweet out a link to The New York Times! This is fake – I did *not* tweet out a link to The New York Times! https://t.co/d6V6m5ATW2

Elon Musk did not give any reason for deleting his tweet about Paul Pelosi.

Netizens react to Elon Musk spreading a conspiracy theory on Twitter

Internet users were unimpressed to see the businessman post unconfirmed articles on his Twitter account, where he holds 112.4 million followers. The Santa Monica Observer has gained a reputation for being a “questionable source” according to fact-checking website Media Bias. They also claim that The Santa Monica Observer routinely published “false and misleading information” and often uses “poor sources.”

Due to this, netizens were exasperated to see Elon Musk, who calls himself “Chief Twit” upload uncredible information.

Internet users demanded that Elon Musk to apologize for his tweet. Others expressed concern over the social media platform’s future, and it being potentially used to spread misinformation, in light of Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition.

A few tweets read:

Krista @kkirk73 @oneunderscore__ @nycsouthpaw @NBCNews @anblanx I reported several posts about the lies out there. Elon should have to apologize @oneunderscore__ @nycsouthpaw @NBCNews @anblanx I reported several posts about the lies out there. Elon should have to apologize

Janeen Evans @Janeen539010252 @PoliticsVerse Nancy Pelosi needs to sue him for slander or spreading misinformation. Hurt him in the pocketbook. Remember he had to take out a loan to purchase Twitter. To bad if he has problems paying back the loan @PoliticsVerse Nancy Pelosi needs to sue him for slander or spreading misinformation. Hurt him in the pocketbook. Remember he had to take out a loan to purchase Twitter. To bad if he has problems paying back the loan 💸

Dr. Sarah T. Roberts [email protected] @ubiquity75 @oneunderscore__ @NBCNews

1. Buy a company

2. Remove its rules and safeguards against misinformation

3. Be a primary vector for misinformation

4. Be the most popular guy at school @anblanx My Cool Plan, by Elon Musk, Grade 41. Buy a company2. Remove its rules and safeguards against misinformation3. Be a primary vector for misinformation4. Be the most popular guy at school @oneunderscore__ @NBCNews @anblanx My Cool Plan, by Elon Musk, Grade 41. Buy a company 2. Remove its rules and safeguards against misinformation 3. Be a primary vector for misinformation 4. Be the most popular guy at school

Netizens were not the only ones to slam Musk, late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel also slammed the 51-year-old. He said in a tweet:

“it has been interesting, over the years, to watch you blossom from the electric car guy into a fully-formed piece of sh*t @elonmusk”

Everything to know about Paul Pelosi’s attack

San Franciso law enforcement announced that Paul Pelosi was attacked by a stranger who has since been identified as 42-year-old David DePapes. The latter broke into the Pelosi residence around 2am on Friday as he searched for Nancy Pelosi.

Police claimed that they found DePapes “violently” assaulting 82 year old Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

It was also revealed that DePapes was carrying zip ties and duct tape during the attack.

To further confirm that The Santa Monica Observer provides false information, police officials shared information that contradicted the publication. Law enforcement shared that only two people were present at the residence during the attack. The publication reported that a third person was also present at the home.

